Fujifilm presents X-M5 and two lenses

The new camera is Fujifilm's lightest model. It has 26 megapixels and the latest autofocus, but has some disadvantages compared to its larger siblings. Fujifilm is also launching two new lenses on the market: the XF 16-55 mm F2.8 R II and the XF 500 mm F5.6 R.

With the X-M5, Fujifilm is reviving an old model series: the X-M1 was launched eleven years ago and was discontinued two years later. Now it has a successor. The X-M5 is primarily aimed at beginners. However, it could also be of interest to anyone looking for a compact system camera with an interchangeable lens.

Cameras Availability unknown Fujifilm X-M5 Body 26.10 Mpx, APS-C / DX

The new camera inherits its APS-C sensor with 26 megapixels and the X-Processor 5 from the Fujifilm X-S20. At 355 grams, the X-M5 is the lightest model from the Japanese manufacturer. However, the low weight and the low price mean compromises: An image stabiliser in the body (IBIS) is missing. And there is also no viewfinder. This means you have to take pictures with the display - and at 1.04 million pixels, it has a lower resolution than that of the X-S20 (1.84 million pixels).

The X-M5 comes in the familiar retro look. However, the wheels control the image look and shooting modes - and not ISO and shutter speed as with other models.

There are no disadvantages with autofocus. It's the same system as on larger Fujifilm cameras, with eye tracking and automatic subject recognition for animals, birds, cars, motorbikes, bicycles, aeroplanes, trains, insects and drones.

The X-M5 can record 6.2K video at 30 frames per second (FPS) and 4:2:2 10-bit colour quality directly to the SD card. Up to 60 FPS are possible in 4K and 240 FPS in FullHD. Fujifilm attempts to compensate for the lack of optical image stabilisation in videos with digital stabilisation. It should even be able to compensate for strong movements. The specifications at a glance:

XF 16-55 mm F2.8 R II and X F500 mm F5.6 R

Together with the camera, Fujifilm has presented two new lenses. The Fujinon XF 16-55 mm F2.8 R LM WR II is the second edition of the well-known premium standard zoom. At 410 grams, it is over a third lighter than the old version. Thanks to an optimised lens configuration, it should also achieve better imaging performance across the entire zoom range.

Lenses Availability unknown Fujinon XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II Fujifilm X

With the Fujuinon XF 500 mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR, the manufacturer is expanding its lens range with a new super telephoto lens. The focal length corresponds to 762 millimetres full format and is suitable for bird photography, for example. Despite its range and speed, the lens weighs relatively little at 1335 grams. The built-in image stabiliser compensates for shake of up to 5.5 f-stops.

Lenses Availability unknown Fujinon XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR

Both new lenses are splashproof and dustproof. In combination with a weatherproof camera body from the X series, such as the FUJIFILM X-H2S, they offer reliable performance even during extended use in adverse weather conditions, according to the manufacturer.