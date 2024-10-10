Fully automatic coffee machines tested: favourable model convinces

Stiftung Warentest tested twelve fully automatic coffee machines. Three models were found to have excessive levels of harmful substances, but one inexpensive product was convincing.

Most people can't do without coffee in the morning. Fully automatic machines are popular. However, they are expensive. The Stiftung Warentest took a close look at twelve fully automatic coffee machines and came to the conclusion that you can also find a good machine in the lower price segment.

The German consumer magazine regularly tests fully automatic coffee machines. An important innovation in this year's test is that three coffee sommeliers taste the espresso and cappuccino produced by the machines. The test results also take into account the quality of the grinder or, if available, the milk foaming function, for example.

De'Longhi is the test winner

The top three places were taken by the "Rivelia EXAM440.55" machine from De'Longhi, the "Intuition Experience+ EA877D" from Krups and the comparatively inexpensive "ECAM220.60.B" Magnifica Start machine from De'Longhi.

The "Rivelia EXAM440.55" received an overall score of 2.1. At 800 francs, it is just over twice as expensive as the cheaper, tested version from De'Longhi, but received similar flavour scores. In return, it can froth milk separately, which the other machine cannot do.

These three vending machines were less convincing

In contrast, the testers found harmful substances in three machines. Elevated nickel levels were found when preparing coffee with the "Evidence One EA895N" and "Evidence Plus EA8948" models from Krups. These were above the limit values of the Drinking Water Ordinance. Both were given a test score of 2.9. The lead levels found in the "Power Matic-ccino Touch Serie 8000 Nera" model were also above the limit (test score 3.1).

The "Esperto2 Milk" vending machine was the cheapest in the test. It received the test grade "Satisfactory" (2.9). One of the reasons for this was that the flavour of the coffee was not convincing.