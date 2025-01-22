Galaxy S25 presented: AI is set to become an everyday helper

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is focussing on new AI functions to make everyday life easier. The design and hardware innovations, on the other hand, are manageable.

Samsung continues to offer three different S25 models: The Galaxy S25 is the smallest model. The Galaxy S25 Plus differs from the basic model mainly due to its larger display. Even larger is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has an additional telephoto camera and the S Pen. Samsung has also made more customisations to it than to the other two smartphones.

Samsung expands Galaxy AI

Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI even deeper into the operating system with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. Previously, artificial intelligence was only available in individual apps. The deeper integration now enables the AI to function across apps. This doesn't always sound super exciting, but it could still make everyday life easier if you want to put your trust in AI.

AI agents make everyday life easier

AI agents are designed to provide natural interactions. For example, "AI Select" provides recommended actions for what is displayed on the screen when called up. Translate text, create GIFs from videos or download an image. This is reminiscent of an enhanced version of Circle-to-Search, which is designed to recognise things even better on the device. A new addition is the sound of videos and even if you hum something, the AI should find the right song.

The AI selection is located in the sidebar.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The search should work like a normal conversation. Samsung shows this especially with photos on the device: "Show me all photos with dogs from your last holiday in Tuscany" or similar requests should lead to suitable results.

It could prove particularly helpful to be able to find the right settings with queries in natural language. This eliminates the sometimes tedious search and the AI guides you to the right menu item.

When the AI takes over complex tasks

Gemini and Bixby will also work together on the S25 - with Google's AI providing most of the functions. For example, the personal assistants can perform multi-step tasks without you having to switch back and forth between apps. Examples include searching for a restaurant with special features and sending an appointment suggestion to friends, help with cooking or searching for appointments, which are then sent directly to a contact. At launch, however, these overarching functions are still limited to the Google and Samsung apps as well as Spotify and Whatsapp. More apps are set to follow.

AI reports in the morning, evening and on the lock screen

Samsung is introducing further personalised AI tools with "Now Brief" and "Now Bar". The Now Brief appears in the morning and evening on request. It is designed to make it easier to start the day with a sleep report, weather forecast, appointment reminders or traffic information, for example. In the evening, there is then a summary of events including photos or reminders about expiring vouchers or upcoming trips.

The briefings are short on the demo devices.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Now Bar appears on the lock screen - usually as a small overlay at the bottom. For example, it displays sports results, active navigation or Now Briefs. Samsung provides app suppliers with an interface so that their applications also appear in the Now Bar.

The Now Bar only fills up with content when the smartphone is used.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The new "Personal Data Engine" is designed to ensure the security of AI data. This stores private and confidential data in encrypted form on the device and stores the key in the Knox Wallet. End-to-end encryption is intended to ensure the protection of data when it is processed. This data should also be deleted immediately after use by third parties.

More power for all S25s

After returning to the in-house Exynos chipset for the S24, Samsung is returning to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for all three models of the Galaxy S25. Qualcomm is producing the chipset for the manufacturer in a higher clocked "for Galaxy" variant. How much higher is not yet known.

Compared to its predecessor, Samsung promises 40 per cent more NPU performance, which is particularly important for AI functions. The CPU is set to increase by 37 per cent and the GPU by 30 per cent. Better cooling also helps here. The cooling chamber in the devices is said to have become 15 per cent larger and even 40 per cent larger in the Ultra model.

New ultra-wide-angle camera for the Ultra and new AI tools for all

Only the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a new ultra-wide-angle camera with 50 megapixels. The other two models remain at 12 megapixels. However, there are new functions for all S25 models. These include new noise reduction for videos in the dark and a Galaxy Log, i.e. a RAW format for videos. This allows greater editing of the videos - especially the colours.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has been given a new ultra-wide-angle camera.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Audio Eraser works with AI to differentiate between sounds in videos so that their volume can be adjusted on a scale of -100 to +100. In image editing, AI is said to have made the object eraser more precise and ensure better modifications of portrait images in Portrait Studio. The S25 also gives Samsung access to the Best Faces function, which Google has been using since the Pixel 8. One second before and one second after the photo are recorded as a video. The software then suggests a picture for people with closed eyes, for example, in which they look into the camera

The options of the Audio Eraser

Source: Jan Johannsen

Minimal design adjustments

Optically, there are only minor adjustments. For example, the frame of the three Galaxy S25s is slightly more rounded. This should improve the grip. In addition, all three smartphones are slightly slimmer, or "slimmer than ever", and lighter: 6 grams for the basic model, 7 grams for the Plus version and 15 grams for the Ultra. The display of the S25 Ultra is also 0.1 inches larger. However, the dimensions of the housing remain unchanged, as the frame around the touchscreen is 15 per cent smaller.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's display is slightly larger than its predecessor due to the smaller bezel, without the smartphone getting any bigger.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Samsung is also installing Gorilla Armor 2 in the S25 Ultra, which is said to be 29 per cent more shatterproof than the first generation glass used in the S24 Ultra. According to Samsung, repairs due to screen damage have already been reduced by 60 per cent compared to the S23 Ultra.

The design of the user interface has also undergone a few changes, some of which are part of the functional scope of Android 15. Examples include the division into quick settings and notifications when you swipe down on the right or left of the display or an alphabetical organisation of the app overview. The quick settings can now be configured.

The Galaxy S25 are "Qi2 Ready", Samsung itself talks about Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which means they can receive up to 15 watts when charging wirelessly, but have no magnets. To attach them to a charging station, you need a magnetic case.

With the right case, the Galaxy S25 adheres magnetically to charging stations.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Price and availability

Pre-orders for all variants of the Galaxy S25 are now possible, the sales start and thus the delivery starts on 3 February 2025. In Switzerland we have a promotion at the start, where there is double the memory at no extra charge.

Galaxy S25

Smartphones New EUR 959,– Samsung Galaxy S25 256 GB, Silver Shadow, 6.20", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New EUR 959,– Samsung Galaxy S25 256 GB, Mint, 6.20", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New EUR 959,– Samsung Galaxy S25 256 GB, Icyblue, 6.20", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G

Galaxy S25 Plus

Smartphones New EUR 1269,– Samsung Galaxy S25+ 512 GB, Silver Shadow, 6.70", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New EUR 1269,– Samsung Galaxy S25+ 512 GB, Mint, 6.70", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New EUR 1269,– Samsung Galaxy S25+ 512 GB, Navy, 6.70", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G

Galaxy S25 Ultra