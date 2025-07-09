News + Trends 8 6

Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic: Gemini on the wrist

The Galaxy Watch8 is designed to fit better thanks to its new design and brings Gemini to the wrist. The Watch8 Classic should appeal to anyone who wants to operate their smartwatch using the rotating bezel.

The functions of the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic are identical. The differences lie in the design and operation of the smartwatches. The Classic model has a rotating bezel, is larger and has a quick button for selected actions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8: modern design

Samsung has given the Galaxy Watch8 a new design that should also bring practical benefits. The rectangular base gives the watch a new quick-release fastener for the straps. This should make the watch fit more comfortably and move less on the wrist. The sensors should also work more accurately thanks to the better fit.

You operate the Galaxy Watch8 via the touchscreen and two buttons on the right-hand side.

The Galaxy Watch8 has an aluminium case and, at 8.6 millimetres, is eleven per cent slimmer than its predecessor. The watch is available in 40 and 44 millimetres. Accordingly, the 1.3 or 1.5 inch display always has a brightness of up to 3000 nits, making it 50 per cent brighter than the Watch7. The battery is said to be eight per cent larger. Samsung claims a battery life of up to 30 hours with the always-on display switched on. If it is deactivated, this figure increases to 40 hours.

The sensors on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic: classic watch look

There was no Classic version of the Galaxy Watch7 last year. This year, fans of the rotating bezel will get their money's worth again. This can be used to navigate through the interface of the Watch8 Classic. It also has a «Quick Button», which can be used to directly call up or activate an action from a small list.

Galaxy Watch8 Classic with bezel and Quick Button.

Samsung equips the Classic version of the Watch8 with a stainless steel case. It is also larger overall - 46 millimetres - and has a 1.34-inch display. The bezel also takes up space. The battery life and other hardware - Exynos W1000, two gigabytes of RAM - are identical. The Classic only offers double the storage space of the standard version at 64 gigabytes.

With the quick-release fastener, the wristbands can be swapped quickly and without tools.

Running coach, sleep companion and Gemini

Both new smartwatches run WearOS 6.0 and are the first models to bring Google's AI assistant Gemini to the wrist. However, this only applies to the LTE versions of the watches. You can then use the watch to record notes and reminders, ask Gemini questions or have it perform actions.

Track activities.

Sports and health should not be missing from a smartwatch. Samsung continues to rely on dual GPS and has further improved its sensors. In addition to tracking numerous activities, «Advanced Health Tracking» includes sleep monitoring, including sleep apnoea measurement, which has recently been certified for Europe, vascular stress measurement and a running coach. This should be able to assess the individual fitness level after a 12-minute run. However, more data will be included than in the Cooper test. Based on this and your target, the smartwatch or the «Samsung Health» app creates a personalised running coaching programme.

Take care of your health.

The antioxidant index is brand new. This measures the content of carotenoids in the skin. This should provide information about how healthy your diet is. However, you have to take off your watch and place your thumb on the sensor to measure it. This is not possible on the wrist.

More memory and a new colour for the Galaxy Watch Ultra

The more robust outdoor smartwatch Galaxy Watch Ultra is getting a mini upgrade in the 2025 version: Samsung is doubling its memory to 64 gigabytes and offering a new colour variant in blue.

Price and availability

All three watches are now available for pre-order, the official sales start is 25 July.

The Galaxy Watch8 is available from 349 francs or 379 euros, with a surcharge for the larger display or the LTE version. The Watch8 Classic is more expensive at 499 francs or 529 euros. However, it is only available in one size, but you also pay more for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) costs 649 francs or 699 euros.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

