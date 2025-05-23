News + Trends 3 0

"Game of the Year 2025": These board games are nominated

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 24.5.2025

The "Game of the Year" is always a topic of conversation among board game fans: who will make it onto the coveted list, which titles will win over the jury? These are the nominees for 2025.

The award is regarded as one of the most important prizes in the industry and regularly generates discussion, surprises and full gaming tables. Now the jury has announced its favourites for 2025. In three categories - Game of the Year, Connoisseur Game of the Year and Children's Game of the Year - three particularly successful new products are in the spotlight.

Game of the Year

Bomb Busters

What the jury says: «In «Bomb Busters» we grow with the tasks. Step by step, we learn the basics of bomb disposal. With logic and a little teamwork, we find the right pairs of numbers. The comic style brings lightness to the serious topic. Together, we face new missions that encourage us to think differently.»

2 to 5 people

From 10 years

20 to 40 minutes

Board games Pegasus Bomb Busters (DE) German

Flip 7

What the jury says: « « Flip 7» uses simple means to create suspense, mischievousness and fun. Every new card is eagerly awaited. Special cards provide more dynamism and little surprises. «Flip 7» offers more than just probability calculation, it thrives on interaction at the table.

3 to 18 people

From 8 years

20 minutes

Card games Kosmos Flip 7 German

Oracle Oracle

What the jury says: « « Krakel Orakel» is not about drawing beautifully, but about creative ideas. Doodling is fun. Ideas often arise spontaneously in the maze of lines. Your own sketches are proudly displayed and those of others are recognised. This creates a sense of community around a creative gallery.»

2 to 8 people

From 8 years

20 to 40 minutes

Board games EUR 25,99 Krakel-Orakel - The drawing game for all those who can't draw German

Expert game of the year

Before: The Deep Sea

What the jury says: «The complex «Endeavor: The Deep Sea» shows how versatile modern board games can be. The successful thematic realisation meets high-quality game material and exciting gameplay. Tactical skills are particularly challenged in the co-operative version.»

1 to 4 people

From 12 years

60 to 120 minutes

Board games Board Game Circus Endeavour: The Deep Sea German

Faraway

What the jury says: «Faraway seems simple at first, but quickly turns out to be tricky. The reverse scoring brings a new challenge. The game is clearly structured and encourages you to rethink.»

2 to 6 people

From 10 years

25 minutes

Card games EUR 20,19 Kosmos Faraway German 2

New territory

What the jury says: «Tactics instead of hitting the target: « Neuland» is all about the skilful use of pieces. The shared game plan ensures interaction, while the individual set-up requires long-term thinking. A successful mix of planning and flexibility.»

2 to 4 people

From 10 years

40 minutes

Board games EUR 25,25 Game Factory New territory (d) German

Children's game of the year

Cascadia Junior

What the jury says: «A landscape with animals gradually emerges before the children's eyes. Every decision fits into the overall picture. «Cascadia Junior» takes central elements of the well-known game and makes them accessible to children. Puzzling and collecting encourage thinking in a playful way.»

2 to 4 people

From 6 years

30 minutes

Tile-based games EUR 26,99 Kosmos Cascadia Junior German

The gang of mice

What the jury says: «A clever memo mechanism captivates players. The design and story are particularly appealing to young players. With two difficulty levels, the game remains interesting for longer and appeals to different age groups.»

2 to 5 people

From 4 and from 6 years

20 minutes

Board games Game Factory Die Mäusebande (d) German

Top the cake

What the jury says: «A special estimation task with glittering dice provides a fun introduction. The scoring mechanism adds a tactical touch. The topic is suitable for children and visually appealing.»

2 to 4 people

From 6 years

20 minutes

Other games EUR 21,42 Schmidt Spiele Top the cake! (d) German

The selection shows not only the diversity, but also the growth of the industry: this year, the jury viewed 385 games, an increase on 351 in the previous year and 285 in 2023. Around one hundred of the current titles are based on existing games, including «Endeavor: The Deep Sea» and «Cascadia Junior». It is also striking that, as before, only around two per cent of the games submitted were developed exclusively by women.

Who wins the race will be decided on Sunday, 13 July 2025 at 6 pm live on the association's YouTube channel. Until then, there will be time to try out the nominated games or collect favourites.

I personally haven't tested all the titles yet, but some are high up on my list. What about you? Do you already have a tip as to who will win the big prize?

Header image: Game of the Year e.V.

I like this article! 3 people like this article







