Garmin Fēnix 8 and Enduro 3: Multisport smartwatches run longer thanks to solar energy

Solar displays significantly extend the battery life of the Fēnix 8 and Enduro 3. We are talking about up to 48 days or 13 days with active GPS.

While the Fēnix 8 is available in different sizes and display variants, there is only one model of the Enduro 3. This has additional features for use in the great outdoors.

Fēnix 8: Select display and make calls with the smartwatch

Garmin has installed a speaker and a microphone in the Fēnix 8. This makes it the second smartwatch from the manufacturer after the Venu 2 Plus that you can use to make calls. It also understands voice commands, such as setting a timer. Unlike for phone calls, this does not require a connection to the smartphone. A new feature is the Garmin Messenger app, which you can use to send messages via the microphone. Small restriction: This only works if the recipient also uses the Garmin Messenger app.

The Fēnix 8 is available with two different displays.

Source: Garmin

The Fēnix 8 is available in two versions. Either with a brighter AMOLED display or a less bright MIP display that charges the battery using the sun's rays. And 50 per cent more than its predecessor. According to Garmin, this results in the following battery runtimes depending on the size of the watch:

43 mm AMOLED: 10 days

47 mm AMOLED: 16 days

51 mm AMOLED: 29 days

47 mm MIP: 29 days

51 mm MIP: 48 days

Depending on the model, the Fēnix 8 also has a titanium or stainless steel bezel and a Sapphire or Gorilla Glass screen protector. The side-mounted sensor protection and waterproof metal buttons are designed to ensure greater robustness.

Waterproof metal buttons are designed to make the Fēnix even more robust.

Source: Garmin

The Fēnix 8 has inherited the LED torch and ECG from last year's Fēnix 7 Pro and Epix Pro. Previous sports and fitness functions as well as motion and heart rate sensors are still on board. New additions include support for diving with or without tanks up to a depth of 40 metres and training plans tailored to specific sports. These are designed to improve strength and endurance, for example for trail running, and thus reduce the risk of injury. The pre-installed Topo maps have been given a new interface and can still be expanded via Wi-Fi with additional maps, some of which are subject to a charge.

The Garmin Fēnix 8 costs 999 francs or euros in the cheapest version. The price increases depending on the size or display.

Enduro 3: Being out and about in nature

The 1.4-inch MIP display on the Garmin Enduro 3 is designed to collect twice as much solar energy as its predecessor. This should increase its battery life in GPS mode to up to 320 hours - that's over 13 days. In smartwatch mode, the manufacturer claims a runtime of up to 90 days.

The bezel of the Enduro 3 measures 51 mm and is made of titanium. Scratch-resistant sapphire glass protects the display. The nylon strap is designed to fit comfortably in all weathers and sports.

The Garmin Enduro 3 comes with a choice of wristbands in different colours.

Source: Garmin

The Enduro 3 also has a new ECG, the Garmin Messenger app and an LED torch. There is also a red flashing light for better visibility in nature.

There are still fitness functions, numerous sensors and maps - these also have a new layout. Also new are four to six-week strength training plans and sport-specific workouts for various activities such as running, cycling and hiking.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is expected to cost 899 francs or euros.