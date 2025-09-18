News + Trends 5 1

Garmin presents the Bounce 2, a new smartwatch for children

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 18.9.2025

The Bounce 2 is round and has a new display. Parents should equip their children with it if they are still too young for a smartphone - at least according to Garmin.

The Bounce 2 comes two years after the Bounce. The target group for the current model is once again children. Or rather, the kind of parents who want to know where their child is at the moment and want to be able to contact them by phone call or text message. Garmin has equipped the Bounce 2 with an LTE modem for this purpose. There are speakers and microphones so that calls can be made directly via the smartwatch. Voice messages can also be recorded and text messages written.

The old model can do this too, provided you have a mobile phone contract and an eSIM. I'm happy to recommend Galaxus Mobile here.

Screen gets bigger and better

So what makes the Bounce 2 better than its predecessor? According to the specifications, the screen has grown and is now state-of-the-art with OLED. It displays 390 x 390 pixels on a diagonal of 1.2 inches. By comparison, the current Google Pixel Watch has 408 x 408 pixels with a display size of 1.6 inches.

The new Bounce 2 is said to have a battery life of up to two days, according to the press release. More precise details on the capacity of the lithium-ion battery are not yet available.

At just over 40 grammes, the Bounce 2 is no lightweight. An Apple Watch SE with Sport Loop comes in at 33 grammes.

The Bounce 2 moves closer to the Garmin models for adults in terms of design.

Source: Garmin

Communication via Garmin app

In order to view the location data and talk to the children, parents need the app «Gamin Jr.» on their smartphone. Security settings are also possible here, such as managing authorised contacts who can communicate with the child or call up their location. You can also define areas that trigger notifications when they leave or enter. For localisation, Garmin uses satellite data from all common systems, from Galileo, GPS and Glonass to Beidou and QZSS. This raises hopes that the inaccurate and unreliable location determination of the first generation of Bounce is history.

Smartwatches EUR 205,77 Garmin Bounce 42 mm, 4G 11

With a school and sleep mode, parents can set up the Bounce 2 so that children are not distracted when other things are important.

Of course, a smartwatch from Garmin wouldn't be complete without the ability to track movement. The list of sports that are supported is long. It ranges from inline skating to padel, snorkelling, skipping, ice skating or trail running to yoga and swimming.

A proud price

The new Garmin Bounce 2 is initially available exclusively on the Garmin website. It is available in black, turquoise or a light purple colour. It costs 299 francs or euros there. It will later also be added to the Galaxus range. The first Bounce was available at launch for just under 180 francs or euros.

So Garmin has really tightened the price screw. And with the Bounce 2, it is entering a competitive field. The recently launched Apple Watch SE is already available with mobile communications for 279 francs. In the Android world, the Galaxy Watch is an alternative, which is even cheaper in some cases and can also be configured for use by children. These watches also have a few more sensors. Heart rate measurement and oxygen saturation are not available on the Bounce 2 from Garmin, for example, but are virtually standard on Apple, Samsung, Google and the like.

Smartwatches New EUR 319,– Apple Watch SE 3 40 mm, 5G Smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40 mm, 4G 21 Smartwatches EUR 246,85 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44 mm, 4G 389 New Smartwatches EUR 319,– Apple Watch SE 3 Smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 21 Smartwatches EUR 246,85 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 389

Header image: Garmin

I like this article! 5 people like this article







