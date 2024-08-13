Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a fresh look

Google's smartwatch is entering its third round. The manufacturer has focussed on improving the display. The battery has also been increased. This should give you more endurance for your personal training.

During the keynote, Google updated its entire hardware setup. In addition to the eagerly awaited new Pixel phones - including the first foldable in Switzerland - the Pixel Watch family has also been expanded.

In contrast to the phones, the Watch has hardly changed externally. It and its predecessor look confusingly similar, including a similar choice of colours. The larger version with a case diagonal of 45 millimetres is available in Matte Black, Polished Silver and Matte Hazel. The smaller 41-millimetre version also comes in Champagne Gold.

The watch comes in a 45-millimetre and a 41-millimetre version.

You can also choose from different straps that differ in terms of both colour and material. Depending on whether you prefer to wear the watch only for training or also in everyday life. You can also connect the watch to the Google Nest Hub and control your smart home devices from Google.

Same housing, new screen

One of the focal points of the new Pixel Watch is the display. Our colleague Philipp Rüegg criticised the fact that he often needed several attempts to tap icons on the predecessor. Google has improved the screen-to-body ratio here. The active display area is 10 per cent larger on the 41 mm version and 40 per cent larger on the larger model.

Google has enlarged the display area of the Watch.

Furthermore, the peak brightness is twice as high as its predecessor. Google specifies 2000 instead of just 1000 nits as the maximum value. The brightness of the always-on display can be reduced to one nit - depending on what you are currently using it for. The refresh rate also adjusts and ranges between one and 60 hertz.

Sport and health become more personalised

The health values and training modes are the heart of the smartwatch. The Pixel 3 has a revised daily health index that gives you information first thing in the morning. The so-called "Morning Briefing" tells you how you slept or whether values such as respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and others are within your normal range. Based on these values, the watch will then adjust your training plan for the day - taking into account your weekly goal. You can also schedule warm-ups or cool-downs when jogging, for example. As it is also IP68 water and dust resistant, you can also keep it on in the rain or swimming pool. The altimeter and compass will help you find your way home again afterwards.

Here is an overview of all the sensors:

Compass

-Altimeter

-Infrared sensors for monitoring oxygen saturation (SpO2)

-Optical multi-path heart rate sensor

-Accelerometer, gyroscope

-Ambient light sensor

-Electrical sensor for measuring skin conductivity (cEDA) for tracking body reactions

-Barometer

-Magnetometer

When you buy a Pixel Watch 3, Google will also give you six months of Fitbit Premium.

Battery gets bigger, but not really longer lasting

Google is also expanding the battery. It now has 420 instead of 306 milliamp hours. With the customisable brightness rate of the display, this should actually mean a longer battery life. However, just like last year, Google specifies this as 24 hours with an always-on display and 36 hours in extreme energy-saving mode. However, the Watch is slightly heavier as a result: it weighs 37 grams instead of 31 grams - without the strap. It is charged via USB-C - a full charging cycle takes 80 minutes.

Something for the ears: Pixel Buds Pro 2 are getting smaller and more durable

Google has also made improvements in the audio sector. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been visually redesigned and now have a rotating stabiliser. This should improve both comfort and the fit in the ear.

Google has also upgraded the battery: the Buds deliver up to eight hours of music with noise cancellation. 12 hours when the ANC is switched off. You get between 30 and 48 hours of sound with the entire charging case, depending on whether you are happy with normal attenuation instead of ANC. You then need to charge the case via USB-C or Qi (wireless).

In addition to Multipoint - i.e. connecting the buds to several devices simultaneously - there is also touch control for music or call control as well as automatic voice recognition. If you start talking, the music or podcast is automatically interrupted.

While the buds have changed visually, the case remains very similar.

Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be pre-ordered in Switzerland from 12 August at 8 pm in the following colours: Peony (pink), Porcelain, Wintergreen and Hazel. The Pixel Watch 3 will go on sale on 9 September.

45 mm version:

41-mm version:

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will go on sale from 25 September 2024.

