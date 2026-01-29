News + Trends 4 0

GT3, Formula 1, AI: Carrera sharpens its hybrid concept for 2026

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 29.1.2026

Carrera is presenting its new products for 2026 at the Nuremberg Toy Fair, with the focus on more Formula 1, an expanded hybrid system and the return of STRAX.

Generation-spanning nostalgia meets new game concepts and fresh themed worlds - this is the overall picture Carrera paints in its press release. In 2026, a portfolio will be launched that appeals to classic slot racing fans as well as children, families and collectors - with clearly differentiated requirements depending on the product line.

Hybrid continues to grow, but software remains in the game

Carrera Hybrid will grow into a much larger system in 2026. Carrera combines freer driving on and off the track with app functions and AI support. There will also be a track around 25 centimetres wide and vehicles on a scale of 1:50.

Car racetracks EUR 89,50 Carrera Hybrid Devil Drivers Hybrid Racing Set 36

In concrete terms, Carrera is presenting three new sets, each clearly tailored to different target groups.

«HyperDrive Fury» will be available from the end of March 2026 for €119.99 and focuses on GT3 duels with a BMW M4 GT3 «Rowe Racing, No.99» and a Ford Mustang «Ford Performance, No.64» on a 4.09 metre track including a narrow section.

«Speedcore Challenge» (July 2026, 149.99 euros) packs two Ferrari 296 GT3s onto a 6.09 metre track.

And then the real anchor:

«Formula Raceday» brings Formula 1 to the hybrid system for the first time, is due to be released in the fourth quarter of 2026 for 179.99 euros and is advertised by Carrera with two current 2026 racing cars.

Two of the new 2026 hybrid cars: BMW M4 GT3 «Rowe Racing» and Ford Mustang GT3 «Ford Performance».

Source: Carrera

In addition, there are new track sections such as a pitlane with tyre-cleaning section, a crossing, a bridge and additional bends, plus a separate hybrid controller with smartphone holder. Carrera also emphasises regular app updates and the integration of user feedback.

For me, this means that hybrid is no longer just a racetrack, but a product that requires continuous maintenance. If it works reliably, that clearly speaks in favour of the system. If support falters, hybrid quickly becomes a weak point - because with Carrera, you don't want to think about whether your toy will receive updates.

STRAX comeback and a very clear licensing programme

In addition to racetracks, Carrera is bringing back STRAX in 2026 - a building and driving world that will be released as a new edition in autumn. Two licence worlds are set for the launch: Peppa Pig and Disney Pixar Cars. Both come as a Starter Set (€26.99) and Big Set (€36.99) respectively.

Carrera specifies around 210 elements for the Starter Set and around 320 for the Big Set. The centrepiece is the STRAX stick system, which Carrera lists as a separate set with 140 sticks for 12.99 euros. Important for all those who still have old boxes in the cellar: Carrera says the new sets are compatible with earlier STRAX systems via connecting elements.

In the licence area, Carrera 2026 is running several theme worlds in parallel. Instead of mixing up individual products in the flow text, the new products can be clearly organised according to licences and game concepts.

Football / Bundesliga

«World Championship»: RC Soccer set with 90 × 70 centimetre pitch, RRP 39.99 euros, market launch in spring 2026

«FC Bayern»: GO!!! racetrack with 4.9 metre track and loop, RRP €64.99, market launch in September 2026

«FC Bayern»: Audi RS e-tron GT: 1:16 scale RC vehicle, RRP 54.99 euros, market launch in July 2026

«Spin n' Goal»: Bundesliga table game with stickers from 24 clubs and an action ball that triggers game actions via symbols, RRP 19.99 euros, market launch in July 2026

With the RC Soccer set «World Championship», Carrera combines a football theme and remote-controlled vehicles to create a unique play concept.

Source: Carrera

Mario Kart

Mario RC: RC vehicle with Mario figure, RRP €44.99, market launch in September 2026

Yoshi RC: RC vehicle with Yoshi figure, RRP 44.99 euros, market launch in September 2026

«Mario Kart World»: GO!!! racetrack with 4.9 metre track and loop, RRP 84.99 euros, market launch in October 2026

«Mario Kart World» brings Nintendo racing mayhem to the carrera as a GO!!! set.!-set on the Carrera track, including looping and well-known characters.

Source: Carrera

Sonic

Sonic RC: CrossWorlds RC vehicle, RRP 39.99 euros, market launch in June 2026

Tails RC: CrossWorlds RC vehicle, RRP 39.99 euros, market launch in June 2026

Sonic Battle Car Set: duel set with two vehicles, RRP 49.99 euros, market launch in September 2026

«Sonic Racing CrossWorlds» expands the GO!!! range with another gaming toy.range with another gaming licence with a focus on speed and action.

Source: Carrera

Disney Stitch

«Disney Stitch»: GO!!! racetrack with 4.9 metre track, loop and the characters Stitch and Leroy, RRP 84.99 euros, market launch in September 2026

«Disney Stitch 2.4»: Carrera FIRST track for children aged 3 and over with a track length of 2.4 metres, RRP €34.99, market launch in the third quarter of 2026

With «Disney Stitch 2.4», Carrera is launching a FIRST track for children from the age of three, clearly aimed at early beginners.

Source: Carrera

My assessment: strong breadth, but also a risk

I am fundamentally convinced that Carrera is not just focussing on nostalgia. Hybrid and STRAX show that the brand is trying to take new gaming habits seriously. This time, the concrete product details seem less like trade fair fog and more like a real roadmap. At the same time, the programme is very broad and at times restless. If you serve Formula 1, Peppa Pig, Bundesliga, Sonic and Stitch in one year, then you will hit many target groups. However, there is also a risk that you end up with less of a clear brand and more of a mix of licences with the Carrera logo.

Hybrid remains the most exciting. Not because of AI buzzwords, but because Carrera is consciously adopting expectations from the world of games: Updates, features, long-term maintenance. If Carrera delivers this properly, hybrid could become a second major pillar. If not, it will remain a hype segment alongside the classic tracks, and then the trade fair show will be bigger than what is actually played in the children's room later on.

Which of the Carrera 2026 innovations appeals to you the most? Formula 1, Hybrid, STRAX or the Licence Worlds? Write it in the comments below.

Header image: Carrera

I like this article! 4 people like this article







