Highchairs for children in the Stiftung Warentest: This is the winner

The latest Stiftung Warentest test for children's highchairs delivered a sobering result: only a few of twelve products scored well.

They should be safe, free of harmful substances and suitable for children, plus last as long as possible: For its current issue, Stiftung Warentest took a close look at twelve highchairs for children.

The assessment included handling, safety, durability and harmful substances. The child-friendly design, especially the reclining and sitting ergonomics, were scrutinised most closely.

A distinction was made between growing and non-growing chairs. Highchairs that grow with the child are height-adjustable and can often even be converted so that babies and older children can use them. They are robust and can hold up to 150 kilograms. Simple highchairs, on the other hand, are less flexible and are usually suitable for toddlers up to around three years of age.

Children's highchairs tested: last year's winner had to give way

The German consumer organisation rated three highchairs as "Good", three were rated "Satisfactory", three were rated "Sufficient" and three were rated "Poor".

Only three of the growing models tested were awarded the quality rating "Good". None of the non-adapting models achieved a rating above "Satisfactory"

So much in advance: The not exactly cheap "Tripp Trapp" highchair from Stokke, which all self-respecting mums own, was knocked off its throne. Last year, it came first in the Stiftung Warentest test and was also among the best in Öko-Test.

The new test winner is the "Lemo 4-in-1" from Cyclex. With a test score of 1.6, the model only just missed out on the "Very Good" rating. It was followed by the Stokke classic "Tripp Trapp" with a test score of 1.8.

Both highchairs received very good or good ratings in almost all test categories. The same applies to the third-placed highchair, which is also Stiftung Warentest's price tip: The "Enock" highchair from Kinderkraft is comparatively cheaper than the other two good models. It received an overall score of 1.9.

The "Lemo 4-in-1" was particularly convincing because it can be used until puberty. It received very good marks for safety and durability as well as good ratings for its child-friendly design and handling. The only slight deductions were for harmful substances with a score of 2.6.

These highchairs were not convincing

The "Antilop" chair from Ikea scored "Satisfactory" (3.5). The "Maxi-Cosi Moa" received an "Adequate" (3.9). The "Sit'n Relax" model from Hauck (grade 4.6) only achieved a "Poor". The models "Nomi" from Stokke and "Moji" from Mippy Plain were also not convincing. Stiftung Warentest mainly criticised their harmful substances and safety. For example, plasticisers were found in the "Sit'n Relax" model from Hauck, which could impair fertility.