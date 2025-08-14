News + Trends 1 0

Hogsmeade made from Lego: early winter magic for Potter fans

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 14.8.2025

Lego brings Hogsmeade into the living room, as a snowy village with seven buildings and twelve minifigures. The 3228-piece set is being released exclusively by Lego.

Anybody who has seen «Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban» will recognise Hogsmeade: narrow alleyways, crooked facades and a village drowning in snow. Lego realises this image with the Hogsmeade Village Collectors Edition. Seven buildings form the heart of the set, from the Owl Post Lane to the Hog's Head Pub, recreated with 3228 pieces.

The complete Hogsmeade set with seven snow-covered buildings and numerous figures.

Source: Lego

There's more behind the doors

From the outside, Hogsmeade looks sleepy, but there's a lot going on inside. A portrait of Ariana Dumbledore hangs in the Hog's Head, leading to a secret passageway. Chocolate frogs and exploding sweets are piled up in Honeydukes. The Three Broomsticks has butterbeer on the bar.

The houses open up to reveal interiors like Honeydukes, the Hog's Head and Zonko's.

Source: Lego

A full village of minifigures

Twelve minifigures bring the snowy village to life. They include Harry, Ron, Hermione, Professor McGonagall, Aberforth Dumbledore and other well-known characters from the films. The result is not an empty backdrop, but a lively scene in the centre of Hogsmeade.

Twelve minifigures are included, from Harry, Ron and Hermione to Professor McGonagall and Aberforth Dumbledore.

Source: Lego

Price, size and launch date

The set is 76 centimetres wide and 33 centimetres high. It costs 399 francs (380 euros), which equates to around 12 cents per piece. Lego Insiders can pre-order from 1 September 2025, while regular sales at Lego will start on 4 September. Initially, the set will only be available at Lego. It remains to be seen when it will be available in the Galaxus shop.

Harry, Hermione and Ron sit in front of the Hog's Head in the middle of snowy Hogsmeade.

Source: Lego

For existing collections

The Hogsmeade Collectors Edition matches the scale of existing sets such as Diagon Alley or Gringotts. Anyone who has already built a Lego Harry Potter set can therefore integrate the snow-covered village seamlessly.

Diagon Alley on the left, Hogsmeade on the right. The set can be combined with other models.

Source: Lego

Header image: Lego

