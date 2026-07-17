News + Trends 0 0

Hogwarts for your bookshelf: new Harry Potter book nooks from Revell

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 17.7.2026

The ‘Hogwarts Express’ and ‘Hogwarts Castle’ are a real eye-catcher on any bookshelf. And putting them together is a fun way to spend a few hours.

«*Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone*», the first film adaptation of the book series, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. To mark the anniversary, Revell is introducing two new Book Nooks from the Tiny Adventures range to brighten up your bookshelf: «Hogwarts Express» and «Hogwarts Castle».

What is a Book Nook? Book Nooks are narrow, decorative dioramas that you place on your bookshelf between your books. The highlight is the lighting: LEDs bring the scene to life and draw your gaze into the miniature world between the books. Book Nooks are available as craft kits, but you can also design them entirely yourself.

Revell’s Book Nooks are 3D wooden jigsaw puzzles suitable for people aged 14 and over. You assemble the laser-cut individual pieces using a slot-together system. According to Revell, some parts should be secured with wood glue. This, along with two AAA batteries for the built-in lighting, is not included. You switch on the lighting using a concealed touch sensor.

Both kits are already available to order from our shop.

«Hogwarts Express»

The Hogwarts Express is a special train that picks up the wizard-in-training pupils from King’s Cross station in London at the start of the school year and takes them to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The old-fashioned-looking train, with its striking scarlet steam locomotive, waits at Platform 9¾, which can only be reached via a hidden magical portal.

The Book Nook gives you a glimpse of the hidden platform. It shows the Hogwarts Express at the platform against the striking architecture of the venerable station. Suitcases are piled high on the platform, and figures such as Harry, Ron and the snowy owl Hedwig bring the scene to life.

You assemble the wooden model kit from 238 individual parts.

«Hogwarts Castle»

I find this night-time scene even more atmospheric; it depicts the fairytale Hogwarts Castle perched atop a cliff. The full moon shines above the towers. Warm light spills from the windows and lanterns illuminate the path to the entrance. At the foot of the mountain lies the Black Lake with three boats. The result is a cosy and magical scene that perfectly suits the ancient school of magic.

The set consists of 171 pieces. Both Book Nooks measure 23 × 11 × 18 centimetres (H × W × D).

Here you can see how the Book Nook is put together.

Source: Revell

I’ve already put together a Book Nook myself. You can read about my experience here.

Header image: Revell

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







