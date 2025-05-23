News + Trends 1 2

Honor 400 Pro: AI brings pictures to life

While the Honor 400 Pro entices with a telephoto camera and new AI tools, the Honor 400 Lite has an AI camera button.

Honor has unveiled three new smartphones that cover the entire mid-range. The Honor 400 Lite is the cheapest device with the «worst» features. The Honor 400, on the other hand, hardly lacks anything and the most expensive Honor 400 Pro also has a telephoto camera, more performance and charges even faster.

Pictures become videos

Honor proudly announces that it is the first manufacturer to use a new AI tool called «Image to Video». It uses Google's Veo 2 video generation model to create a four to six second video from a photo. The function requires an internet connection and only the Honor 400 and 400 Pro have enough computing power for it.

The software functions are identical on the Honor 400 (pictured) and Honor 400 Pro.

With HD Moving Capture, Honor has its own form of Live Photos, capturing up to three seconds of video around the photo. With the «Moving Photo Collage», up to nine moving images can be combined and shared across different platforms.

Another new feature of the software is the motion stability mode. This is designed to prevent nausea during (car) journeys by means of moving blue dots on the display.

From Pro to Lite

As the most expensive smartphone of the new launches, the Honor 400 Pro has the best features. A larger display, the most powerful processor, the most RAM, the fastest charging speed and a telephoto camera.

The Honor 400 Pro has a telephoto camera.

The Honor 400 primarily lacks the telephoto camera. In addition, the processor is weaker and the device is only protected against splash water and not against submersion.

View of the back of the Honor 400 Lite.

Honour has made even more compromises with the 400 Lite. But it is the only one of the new smartphones to feature the so-called «AI camera button». This is an extra button that starts the camera very quickly. It then serves as a shutter release for photos and records videos as long as it is pressed. It controls the digital zoom via swipe movements.

The AI camera button on the Honor 400 Lite.

The Honor 400 smartphones come with Android 15 installed ex works. The manufacturer provides the operating system with its MagicOS 9 user interface and guarantees Android updates for six years.

The most important key data at a glance:

Price and availability

The new smartphones from Honor are already available and will gradually be added to our system. The manufacturer has issued the following recommended retail prices for Germany:

Honor 400 Pro: 799 euros

Honor 400: 499 euros (with 256 GB) / 549 euros (with 512 GB)

Honor 400 Lite: 299 euros

In Switzerland, the recommendations are sometimes lower and I can't say why our system believes that the 400 Pro was more expensive.

Honor 400 Pro

Honor 400

Honor 400 Lite

Header image: Jan Johannsen

