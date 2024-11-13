Inspired by mushrooms, the special edition of the Asics Gel Kayano 14 glows in the dark

Asics is launching a sneaker that glows in the dark, just in time for the dark season. The "Gel Kayano 14 Yakoutake" was inspired by the bioluminescence of Japanese mushrooms and is a real eye-catcher.

At night, the Atmos special edition of the "Asics Gel Kayano 14" transforms into a fluorescent work of art inspired by the bioluminescence of the Japanese yakoutake mushroom. In the light, however, the shoe looks quite inconspicuous with its white, earthy and silver colour scheme. It is the result of a collaboration between Asics and the Japanese streetwear and sneaker boutique Atmos Tokyo.

Decent by day, glitzy and glamorous by night.

Source: Sneaker Bar Detroit

The neon green shimmer in the forest and water is mesmerising

Bioluminescence, the glow of algae, fungi and other organisms, has fascinated me since my youth. Swimming through the glow of the sea at night is one of my favourite memories of a stay in Denmark. And now that I know that some sharks also glow, my fascination has increased even more.

Reference books Hanserblau When sharks shine German, 2022, Julia Schnetzer

The insole of the glow-in-the-dark sneakers shows how the yakoutake mushrooms light up the forest floor. However, the sneaker (which will unfortunately only be available in a limited edition) will not only appeal to fans of biological phenomena, as it is yet another variation of the running shoe that is not only popular with collectors.

The insole shows the iconic luminous mushroom.

Source: House of Heat

The first Asics Gel Kayano was inspired by nature

The original Asics Gel Kayano 14 was launched in 2008 and is part of the Gel Kayano rangenumber 31.

The shoes are named after their developer, shoe designer Toshikazu Kayano, who was commissioned by Asics in 1992 to develop the best running shoe in the world. Even back then, Kayano was inspired by nature, more specifically the stag beetle, whose exoskeleton gave him the idea for the supportive elements in the Gel Kayano.

Since then, the Gel Kayano has enjoyed cult status among Asics fans, similar to the Samba among Adidas aficionados. The Kayano 14 is particularly popular, even though it was the first shoe in the series to be designed by Hidenori Yamashita rather than Kayano himself. The sneaker came back onto the brand in 2020 - after a break - and quickly became one of Asics' most popular models.

There is no doubt that glow-in-the-dark can also have practical benefits. But since the sneaker will probably be almost as difficult to find in Europe as fireflies on the outskirts of town, I've put together a series of tips on how you can glow in the dark when jogging, even without the "Asics Gel Kayano 14 Yakoutake" sneakers.

According to a report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, the glow-in-the-dark shoe will be launched on 14 November and will initially only be available in Japan.