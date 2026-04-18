News + Trends 0 0

Jewellery that doesn't want to go on the ear - but on the vase

Vases, creoles or bracelets - jewellery is currently moving from the body to the object and thus into the living room. Three labels show why this is more than just an aesthetic gimmick.

I led a double life without realising it. Putting on earrings in the morning, admiring the same shapes on vases and vessels in the evening. At the Mexico City Art Week 2026 and the 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen 2025, I realised that jewellery and objects are growing together: Jewellery and objects are currently growing together.

Hoop earrings

Baron y Vicario from Mexico works with synthetic resin - a material that the master craftsman behind the brand has been researching for over 25 years. The brand's vessels have handles that look like ears, with eyelets in them that look like earrings.

The handle as an ear, the eyelet as an invitation - Mitla Alto, Baron y Vicario. All pieces by Baron y Vicario are made of resin, 25 years of research.

Mazunte: Vessel or piece of jewellery? Both, on purpose.

Álamo: The rings belong to the vessel, ... ... not to the ear.

This sounds playful, but it has depth: the piece «Mazunte», for example, is named after a place on the Mexican Pacific coast where turtles nest. The name comes from the Náhuatl and means something like «this is where the turtle lays its eggs».

Fruity charm pendants

Not far removed from this - in a figurative sense - is the work of artist Kora Moya Rojo. Her vase «Ofrenda», created in collaboration with Ago Projects, is made of low-fired glazed ceramic and covered with small rings from which fruit dangles like a charm bracelet: Strawberries, lime slices, flowers. Like a market stall that has attached itself to a vase. The pieces are her first in ceramics - the Spaniard is actually an oil painter. And you can see that: She has simply translated her visual language of floral, culinary and almost religious motifs into the three-dimensional.

The body as a vase, the fruit as jewellery - Ofrenda, Kora Moya Rojo for Ago Projects. .

Fruits that resemble charms for bracelets.

She chose the title deliberately: «Ofrenda» - offering - is a concept she has been working on for some time. «I find it fascinating how different cultures incorporate offerings into their rituals - not just to remember the deceased, but as an act of gratitude», she says. The hanging pendants are a personal selection: Objects and food that mean something to her - slightly alienated so that they appear familiar and strange at the same time. Inspired by the markets of Mexico City, where she lives. The vase symbolises the body, the pendants its jewellery. You wear fruit and flowers instead of eating them and suddenly they take on a life of their own.

Filigree pendants

Perhaps the most poetic approach is taken by Guatemalan studio Nada Duele. At «Sudor Silente», hand-blown glass drops hang from iron nails driven into clay vessels. Each drop is a frozen moment of sweat - and at the same time a pendant that is never taken off.

Frozen moments of sweat, hung like charms - Sudor Silente, Nada Duele.

Every drop a pendant.

Three voices, one impulse: objects as jewellery carriers. Golden bracelets as handles, eyelets as creoles, pendants as pearls - the boundary between shelf and jewellery box is currently being renegotiated. The first vases in the Galaxus range also show that the trend has long since arrived.

Vases Bloomingville Hyldia 5 l Vases ASA Selection rayu Vase kariert 28cm 1x Vases Magnesium Flower Pot with Cords 1x Vases Schubiger White with tassels H: 24 cm Vases Ceramic Vase with Wooden Hangers 1x Vases Rosenthal Falda Ode Vase Gold 1x Vases Bloomingville Hyldia 5 l Vases ASA Selection rayu Vase kariert 28cm 1x Vases Magnesium Flower Pot with Cords 1x Vases Schubiger White with tassels H: 24 cm Vases Ceramic Vase with Wooden Hangers 1x Vases Rosenthal Falda Ode Vase Gold 1x

Header image: Pia Seidel

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







