Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Pia Seidel
News + Trends
00

Jewellery that doesn't want to go on the ear - but on the vase

Pia Seidel
19.4.2026
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Pia Seidel

Vases, creoles or bracelets - jewellery is currently moving from the body to the object and thus into the living room. Three labels show why this is more than just an aesthetic gimmick.

I led a double life without realising it. Putting on earrings in the morning, admiring the same shapes on vases and vessels in the evening. At the Mexico City Art Week 2026 and the 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen 2025, I realised that jewellery and objects are growing together: Jewellery and objects are currently growing together.

Hoop earrings

Baron y Vicario from Mexico works with synthetic resin - a material that the master craftsman behind the brand has been researching for over 25 years. The brand's vessels have handles that look like ears, with eyelets in them that look like earrings.

The handle as an ear, the eyelet as an invitation - Mitla Alto, Baron y Vicario.
The handle as an ear, the eyelet as an invitation - Mitla Alto, Baron y Vicario.
All pieces by Baron y Vicario are made of resin, 25 years of research.
All pieces by Baron y Vicario are made of resin, 25 years of research.
Mazunte: Vessel or piece of jewellery? Both, on purpose.
Mazunte: Vessel or piece of jewellery? Both, on purpose.
Álamo: The rings belong to the vessel, ...
Álamo: The rings belong to the vessel, ...
... not to the ear.
... not to the ear.

This sounds playful, but it has depth: the piece «Mazunte», for example, is named after a place on the Mexican Pacific coast where turtles nest. The name comes from the Náhuatl and means something like «this is where the turtle lays its eggs».

Fruity charm pendants

Not far removed from this - in a figurative sense - is the work of artist Kora Moya Rojo. Her vase «Ofrenda», created in collaboration with Ago Projects, is made of low-fired glazed ceramic and covered with small rings from which fruit dangles like a charm bracelet: Strawberries, lime slices, flowers. Like a market stall that has attached itself to a vase. The pieces are her first in ceramics - the Spaniard is actually an oil painter. And you can see that: She has simply translated her visual language of floral, culinary and almost religious motifs into the three-dimensional.

The body as a vase, the fruit as jewellery - Ofrenda, Kora Moya Rojo for Ago Projects. .
The body as a vase, the fruit as jewellery - Ofrenda, Kora Moya Rojo for Ago Projects. .
Fruits that resemble charms for bracelets.
Fruits that resemble charms for bracelets.

She chose the title deliberately: «Ofrenda» - offering - is a concept she has been working on for some time. «I find it fascinating how different cultures incorporate offerings into their rituals - not just to remember the deceased, but as an act of gratitude», she says. The hanging pendants are a personal selection: Objects and food that mean something to her - slightly alienated so that they appear familiar and strange at the same time. Inspired by the markets of Mexico City, where she lives. The vase symbolises the body, the pendants its jewellery. You wear fruit and flowers instead of eating them and suddenly they take on a life of their own.

Filigree pendants

Perhaps the most poetic approach is taken by Guatemalan studio Nada Duele. At «Sudor Silente», hand-blown glass drops hang from iron nails driven into clay vessels. Each drop is a frozen moment of sweat - and at the same time a pendant that is never taken off.

Frozen moments of sweat, hung like charms - Sudor Silente, Nada Duele.
Frozen moments of sweat, hung like charms - Sudor Silente, Nada Duele.
Every drop a pendant.
Every drop a pendant.

Three voices, one impulse: objects as jewellery carriers. Golden bracelets as handles, eyelets as creoles, pendants as pearls - the boundary between shelf and jewellery box is currently being renegotiated. The first vases in the Galaxus range also show that the trend has long since arrived.

Bloomingville Hyldia (5 l)
Vases

Bloomingville Hyldia

5 l

ASA Selection rayu Vase kariert 28cm (1x)
Vases

ASA Selection rayu Vase kariert 28cm

1x

Magnesium Flower Pot with Cords (1x)
Vases

Magnesium Flower Pot with Cords

1x

Schubiger White with tassels H: 24 cm
Vases

Schubiger White with tassels H: 24 cm

Ceramic Vase with Wooden Hangers (1x)
Vases

Ceramic Vase with Wooden Hangers

1x

Rosenthal Falda Ode Vase Gold (1x)
Vases

Rosenthal Falda Ode Vase Gold

1x

Bloomingville Hyldia (5 l)
Vases

Bloomingville Hyldia

5 l

ASA Selection rayu Vase kariert 28cm (1x)
Vases

ASA Selection rayu Vase kariert 28cm

1x

Magnesium Flower Pot with Cords (1x)
Vases

Magnesium Flower Pot with Cords

1x

Schubiger White with tassels H: 24 cm
Vases

Schubiger White with tassels H: 24 cm

Ceramic Vase with Wooden Hangers (1x)
Vases

Ceramic Vase with Wooden Hangers

1x

Rosenthal Falda Ode Vase Gold (1x)
Vases

Rosenthal Falda Ode Vase Gold

1x

Header image: Pia Seidel

This article has no likes yet.

User Avatar
User Avatar
Pia Seidel
Senior Editor
Pia.Seidel@digitecgalaxus.ch

Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Background information

    I promise you’ve never seen bricks like this before

    by Pia Seidel

  • Opinion

    Pia’s Picks: jelly shoe-style home accessories

    by Pia Seidel

  • Guide

    Circus for your home: clear the ring for the 2026 living trends

    by Pia Seidel

Comments

Avatar