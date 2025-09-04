News + Trends 3 3

Jigsaw puzzles become a sport: Swiss championship attracts fans

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 4.9.2025

On 27 and 28 September 2025, Widnau in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley will be the meeting place for the fastest puzzle fans in Switzerland. Around 660 people will compete against each other in three disciplines.

The speed puzzle fever has reached Switzerland. The second Swiss Puzzle Championship will take place in Widnau at the end of September. For two days, individuals, pairs and teams will compete against each other in puzzles against the clock. Whoever lines up 500 or 1000 pieces the fastest can call themselves Swiss champion.

The rules are strict: there are two qualifying rounds in each discipline, each with 60 places. The motifs remain secret until the start and are supplied directly by Ravensburger. Whoever comes out on top moves on to the final. There it's all about speed, precision and the right strategy.

Around 660 puzzle enthusiasts from all over Switzerland will be competing. What is striking is that 83 per cent of them are women and the average age is 37. After the 2024 World Championships in Spain with 3,000 participants from 75 countries, the Swiss Championships are joining a growing international scene.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, 27 September. The competitions will run until late in the evening at the Hotel Metropol in Widnau. The final rounds will follow on Sunday, 28 September, before the winners are crowned at 4 pm. Whoever stands on the podium then can look forward not only to the title, but also to prizes from Ravensburger.

Header image: Ravensburger

