Kassensturz
News + Trends
70

K-Tip test: The cheapest steam straightener is the best

Stephanie Vinzens
17.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

K-Tipp has scrutinised several steam cookers - and once again it is clear that expensive does not necessarily mean good. Which models convince and which fail.

K-Tipp tested ten steam straighteners - and the result is sobering: none of the appliances tested was rated «good». Interestingly, the cheapest product from Tristar emerged as the test winner, while the most expensive from Laurastar came in last place. The magazine for consumers tested three criteria: Ironing quality, handling and robustness.

The ironing quality

The handling

The robustness

This is my favourite

Header image: Kassensturz

Stephanie Vinzens
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.

