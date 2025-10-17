K-Tip test: The cheapest steam straightener is the best

Product test
Tefal Aerosteam – not perfect, but still the best
by Stephanie Vinzens
K-Tipp has scrutinised several steam cookers - and once again it is clear that expensive does not necessarily mean good. Which models convince and which fail.
K-Tipp tested ten steam straighteners - and the result is sobering: none of the appliances tested was rated «good». Interestingly, the cheapest product from Tristar emerged as the test winner, while the most expensive from Laurastar came in last place. The magazine for consumers tested three criteria: Ironing quality, handling and robustness.
Lab staff tested the models on cotton shirts, synthetic fibre skirts and linen trousers to determine how well the appliance removes creases. The unsurprising conclusion: none of the steam straighteners is as good as an iron. According to the practical test, the Philips «STH 7060/80» delivers the best ironing quality with a score of 4.7, closely followed by the test winner, the Tristar «ST-8916», with a score of 4.6. The Steam One «Nomad 20GW», the Philips «5030/21» and the Intertronic «Steam Brush» all scored 4.5.
Philips 7000 series STH7040/80
1500 W, 28 g/min
Tristar ST-8916 Portable steam brush for textiles
1200 W, 20 g/min
SteamOne Nomad steam straightener 20GW
1600 W, 25 g/min
Philips STH5030/21
1400 W, 24 g/min
In order to evaluate the handling of the appliances, the heating time, cord length, ease of use and safety when handling heat and steam were tested. The assessment also included how easy the models are to fill and store. Even in this category, none of the steam straighteners achieved a good score. K-Tipp does not explain why this is the case. The Tefal «Pure Pop» achieved the best score of 4.9 in terms of handling. The Philips «5030/21», the Steam One «Nomad» and the Braun «Quickstyle 7» also received a score above 4.5.
Tefal Pure Pop
1300 W, 20 g/min
Braun QuickStyle 7 GS 7077 BK
1600 W, 35 g/min
The durability of the trowels was demonstrated in a drop test from a height of 90 centimetres onto a concrete floor. Four of the appliances suffered damage as a result and received up to one and a half marks - including the two steamers from Philips as well as the Intertronic model and the «Iggi Red» from Laurastar. This is why their overall rating in the K-Tipp test was ultimately unsatisfactory. The Laurastar steam straightener, by far the most expensive model in the line-up, scored worst across the board in the test.
