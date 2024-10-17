K-Tipp has tested fan heaters: Only one is "very good"

Fan heaters should actually help to heat rooms quickly. Instead, they blow in an uncoordinated manner and are real power guzzlers. Only two models were convincing in the K-Tipp test.

Fan heaters would be ideal for the icy cold bathroom in the morning: they draw in cool room air and blow it out again after it has been warmed by heating elements. If it weren't for one big catch: these appliances are power guzzlers and do not distribute the heat evenly throughout the room. K-Tipp had ten models tested and found only two devices to be recommendable.

The winners, respectively

The "Salerno" fan heater from Koenig came out on top with an overall score of 5.5. Compared to the other appliances, it has the best heat output and the lowest noise level. It also won the safety check with the best score. So despite longer delivery times, it's worth the wait.

The "Ayce" from Jibo Vintage followed closely in second place, with an overall score of 5.2. The fan heaters "HT 2020" from Primotecq, "Cuby fan heater" from Sonnenkönig, "Simig" from Furber and the "Fan XA fan heater" from Satrap still managed to make it into the sufficient category.

Great differences in heating performance

The test measured how long it takes for the fan heaters to heat a six cubic metre room from 12 to 20 degrees on the highest setting and how well the heat is distributed. The "Salerno" from Koenig heated the room evenly within two minutes. Less efficient models such as the "Stadler Form", which came last with an overall score of 3.5, took up to six minutes. Temperature deviations of up to nine degrees were measured within the room.

Risk of burns

The safety check examined how hot the devices get. Four models failed the test because the temperature on the outer grille was too high. The "Heat Compact 1500" from Mio Star (overall rating 3.8) reached a temperature of 156 degrees Celsius after just one minute. The "Stadler Form" fan heater reached a full 150 degrees. In comparison: The grille of the test winner "Salerno" only reached a temperature of 73 degrees Celsius. The two models "Mini Excel SO9261" and "Caldo Design" lack a tilt protection. The appliances continue to heat up even if they fall over.

No continuous use

Because the Koenig fan heater heats the room quickly, it consumes only half as much electricity as the Olimpia Splendid. Nevertheless, K-Tipp advises against using these appliances for long periods of time. The power consumption is simply very high. The consumer magazine K-Tipp compares the consumption of a washing machine that washes five kilos of laundry at 60 degrees with that of a fan heater. The washing machine consumes an average of just one kilowatt hour in the same time and therefore only half the 1.9 kilowatt hours of the fan heater.

