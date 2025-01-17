Kassensturz tests smart sockets - and compares "apples with oranges"

"Kassensturz" tested 13 smart plugs. Three of them failed. However, the test raises questions because the product selection is not actually consistent enough for a fair comparison and relevant criteria are not evaluated at all.

The laboratory at the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden tested 13 smart plugs on behalf of "Kassensturz". The vast majority of the test samples received the grade "good".

Three devices failed, however, with electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) being the deciding factor. Among other things, an EMC test checks whether an electronic device emits interfering radiation into the environment or affects the power grid. Compliance with various limit values is a prerequisite for the CE mark, which is used throughout Europe. The test losers did not pass the test and therefore received an "unsatisfactory" rating:

Ledvance Smart + Wifi Plug CH

Marmitek Power SE (Smart me)

Allocacoc PowerCube

All three products were also available at Galaxus, but have since been removed from the range.

"Good" is also available at a reasonable price

Sockets with and without child safety locks were tested. They were subjected to four test criteria. In addition to EMC, convenience, performance and safety also played a role. The test winner was the "Tretakt" model from Ikea, which was also the cheapest product tested. It relegated the models from Hombli and Eve to second place.

You can find many of the sockets that received a "good" rating in our range.

These include these smart sockets with Wi-Fi control:

Other models are operated by remote control:

Timers intertechno Radio adapter plug ITLR-3500 Type 13 28 Timers Max Hauri Radio adapter plug set of 3 with remote control Type 13 18 Smart plugs Steffen Radio adapter plug 3

The test field leaves a certain perplexity

The composition of the text field seems somewhat arbitrary. Are sockets really "smart" if they can only be switched using the remote control supplied? After all, they cannot be integrated into smart home centres such as HomeKit or openHAB. There is no programming capability and they do not provide information such as energy consumption either.

The test seems like the proverbial comparison of apples and pears. The devices from Eve, Hue or MyStrom, for example, can do much more than the competition. However, the test does not reflect these added values. Letting the smart plug from Eve compete against a simple wireless socket is not very meaningful, almost unfair.

The model from Ikea is the cheapest smart socket. However, its range of functions is also limited. In this respect, it seems to have placed itself ahead of the Eve due to its price alone.

Other aspects obviously played no role at all in the test. It is helpful, indeed necessary, for users to know which wireless standards or protocols are in use (Zigbee, Matter). The fact that the dimensions of the sockets were not compared is also not very practical. What use is the smartest plug if it blocks the neighbouring socket in a 3-socket strip?

This test does not really help with a purchase decision because it does not take too many relevant criteria into account.