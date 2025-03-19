News + Trends 4 0

Kosmos has announced these new games

Anne Fischer Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

The Kosmos publishing house has announced some new products. I'd like to introduce you to a few of the games here.

The Kosmos Verlag traditionally focuses on nature games, guidebooks and experimental kits. Now some new sets are being added, which are due to be released in March. In addition to science sets, these include strategy games, children's games and new editions.

For little explorers: weather station and experiment kits

The "Weather Station" experiment kit is designed to satisfy the scientific curiosity of children aged seven and over. It is placed in the garden or on the balcony and comes with a compass, anemometer, rain gauge and thermometer, among other things. Your child will also find ideas for weather experiments in the instructions. The "Mono Racer" has a large flywheel that can be mechanically charged with energy. It should then race through the neighbourhood with just one wheel. The children should understand that the wheel does not simply tip to one side thanks to gyroscopic effects. In the assembly instructions, they will find ideas for a course or an obstacle course in addition to suitable science facts. The "Bionic Robotic Arm" is the most expensive of the science sets with a recommended retail price of 49.99 euros. It is an arm that is designed to resemble the movements of an elephant's trunk. It can grasp and turn in all directions. According to Kosmos, this is made possible by artificial nylon muscles and two joysticks.

New parlour games

The game "The Legends of Andor" is getting another instalment with "The Far Country". In this board game for ages ten and up, players find themselves in a lost civilisation and have to play through the legends using event cards. The 3D game "Shadow Forest" was also announced. Children aged seven and over have to collect the right ingredients for magic potions in a forest while avoiding obstacles.

For crime thriller fans

The board game "Murder Mystery Party Cocktail Mortale" is also new. It is set in Chicago in the 1920s. A politician is murdered at the opening of a nightclub. Now all the guests are under suspicion and must quickly find out who the murderer is. The game is recommended for ages 16 and up and there are already other games in the series:

What else you should know

The classic game "Catan" is getting a new edition, and there will also be a children's version of "Cascadia"

Board games EUR 30,76 Kosmos CATAN - The Game German 55

Colleague Ramon tested the original "Cascadia" three years ago and loved it.

I like this article! 4 people like this article







