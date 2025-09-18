News + Trends 7 11

Larger canvas for creatives: Wacom One 14

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 18.9.2025

Wacom has been offering the One tablets as an entry-level series since 2023. The manufacturer is now launching a 14-inch version that is significantly cheaper than its smaller siblings.

Wacom has expanded its tablet portfolio with the Wacom One 14. The 14-inch display tablet is aimed at beginners, students and hobby artists who are looking for a larger digital work surface.

It offers more space for sketching, editing photos or creating 3D models than the smaller Wacom One 12 and One 13 models from 2023. It is similar in design to those models, but is slimmer overall and has narrower display edges.

Despite the larger screen diagonal, it is relatively compact at 20 × 33 centimetres. If the additional 750 grammes are not too heavy for you, it is a good travel companion. The IPS display of the Wacom One 14 is in 16:9 format with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels and a brightness of up to 285 nits.

The Wacom One with 14-inch display.

Source: Wacom

To use it, you need to connect it to a laptop or computer. It is compatible with Windows, Mac and Chromebook devices. The pen display comes with a free 6-month trial version of Clip Studio Paint Pro. However, you will need an account with Wacom for this.

The Wacom One 14 comes with a battery-free Wacom One Standard Pen and a USB-C cable. The stylus recognises 4096 pressure levels and inclinations of up to 60 degrees. The pen also has two programmable buttons. The Wacom One is also compatible with third-party pens such as Staedtler, LAMY and Dr Grip. The pen fits into a textile loop that is attached to the top edge of the tablet.

Graphics tablets Wacom One Standard Pen White-Gr

The Wacom One 14 is available in the USA for 300 dollars. This makes it significantly cheaper at market launch than the 400 US dollars originally charged for the smaller Wacom One 12. It should now also be available in Europe, though it is not yet available in the Wacom webshop, it is listed at a price of 330 euros. It is also not yet certain how it will look in our shop. You can find the older two models with 12 and 13 inches here:

Wacom One 12

Graphics tablets EUR 285,12 Wacom One 12 11.60", 2540 lpi

Wacom One 13

Graphics tablets EUR 528,70 Wacom One 13 touch Stift-Display 13", 2540 lpi

Header image: Wacom

I like this article! 7 people like this article







