Lego adds Jabba the Hutt's sailing barge to the UCS collection

Lego Star Wars is launching a new edition of Jabba's sailing barge on the market. The UCS set should make collectors' hearts beat faster, not least because of the minifigures.

Jabba's sailing barge makes its grand entrance in "Return of the Jedi": On the Khetanna (as the vessel is called), Jabba the Hutt, with slave Leia in tow, wants to watch as his henchmen push Luke Skywalker into the Sarlacc Pit. What happens next is film history.

If you would like to re-enact the scenes on the airship, you will soon have the opportunity to do so. To mark the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars, Lego has announced the release of a new edition of Jabba's sailing barge. The set is part of the UCS collection. This also includes, for example, the Venator-class Star Destroyer, which colleague and Lego aficionado Ramon Schneider has assembled.

Product test Is the Lego UCS Venator just an empty shell? by Ramon Schneider

What is a UCS set? UCS stands for Ultimate Collector Series. It is a series of Lego sets from the Star Wars universe. The models are usually very large, very complicated to build and very expensive. They are therefore aimed primarily at adult Lego and Star Wars fans and collectors.

The set

Jabba's sailing barque in the UCS edition consists of 3942 components. When assembled, it is 77 centimetres long, 25 centimetres wide and 25 centimetres high. The set is complemented by display stands, the printed UCS plaque and an anniversary stone as well as 11 minifigures, which are sure to be very popular with collectors. They include Jabba and Leia, of course, but also Lando Calrissian in disguise and other figures that can be seen in the film.

Of course, fan favourites C-3PO and R2-D2 are also included.

Source: Lego

Assembled, the sailing barque with its awnings and movable flaps is not only impressive from the outside. The side panels are removable and thus provide access to decorated interior spaces such as a kitchen.

I'm not sure I want to let him cook for me.

Source: Lego

The price is hot - or rather high

The UCS set will be officially available from 6 October 2024, initially exclusively from Lego. In our shop, the sales start date is currently listed as 1 January 2025. If you want to be one of the first buyers, you will have to dig deep into your wallet: The price at the start of sales is 500 euros or 529 francs. Quite a lot, in my opinion.

Sailing bark and minifigures at a glance.

Source: Lego

You can find cheaper, but also more expensive alternatives from the Lego Star Wars galaxy in our shop. With more than 400 items, you're sure to find what you're looking for. Who knows, maybe you'll soon be recreating the scene from "Return of the Jedi" with the desert skiff and the Sarlacc pit. Without a sailing barge, but with more money in your wallet.

LEGO available EUR 61,69 LEGO Desert skiff and Sarlacc pit 75396, LEGO Star Wars 7