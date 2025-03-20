News + Trends 9 1

Lego and Pokémon: new collaboration from 2026

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 20.3.2025

Lego grabs Pokémon. Fans are hoping for detailed sets and creative play options - but concrete information remains secret for the time being.

Pokémon will appear as an official Lego set for the first time from 2026. In the announcement, Lego talks about wanting to bring the world of Pokémon to life. However, there is no concrete information on possible sets yet.

This cooperation came as a surprise: up until now, the Pokémon licence for clamp bricks was held by Mattel and its brand Mega Construx. Mattel is now replacing Mega Construx with the new brand Brick Shop. Information about their sets is not yet available. Whether Mattel still holds the licence or Lego has secured exclusive rights remains unclear.

What Lego sets could we expect?

Fans are already dreaming of detailed models of iconic Pokémon such as Pikachu, Glurak or Evoli - with movable elements that could simulate attacks. One exciting set would be a fully functional Poké Ball that opens at the touch of a button to reveal a detailed minifigure of a Pokémon.

Evolution sets would also be conceivable, such as a construction set with Bisasam, Bisaknosp and Bisaflor, in which each stage is equipped with specific features. There could also be sets that recreate legendary Pokémon moments - for example Mewtu's encounter in the Azuria Cave or the eerie Tower of Lavandia with ghost Pokémon and hidden surprises.

The evolution of Bisasam, Bisaknosp and Bisaflor would be a possible Lego set.

Source: pokemon.com

Especially appealing: sets that bring different Pokémon regions such as Kanto, Johto or Alola to life with their characteristic landscapes, buildings and Pokémon.

The possibilities are endless - so the question of what Lego will actually deliver is all the more exciting. Which sets would you like to see? Write your ideas and expectations in the comments.

Header image: Lego

