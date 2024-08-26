Lego announces 6 sets for Mario Kart

Mario, Yoshi and co. will soon be able to take a seat behind the Lego steering wheel: The toy company has announced the first details of the new MK sets.

Happy news for Mario Kart fans: In January 2025, Lego will be launching six playsets based on the Nintendo classic. In addition to Mario himself, the sets will include Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach. The sets were officially unveiled at Gamescom.

What is known about the six sets so far is revealed here.

The details of the new Mario Kart sets

The "Yoshi Bike" with the number 72031 will consist of 133 parts and is suitable for children aged seven and over. The bike will measure 6 x 9 x 4 centimetres

The "Standard Kart" (number 72032) is made up of 174 Lego pieces and is also recommended for children aged seven and over. The dimensions are 4 x 14 x 8 centimetres.

The "Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo" set with the number 72033 has 387 parts and can be assembled from the age of eight. The fierce-looking monkey measures 4 x 14 x 8 centimetres.

The "Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi" set will have the number 72034 and consist of 321 parts. When assembled, the two cars measure 5 x 10 x 7 centimetres.

"Toad's Garage" (72035) will consist of 390 bricks. The garage measures 11 x 31 x 20 centimetres. The building kit is recommended for children aged eight and over.

The racing cars can be refurbished in the workshop.

Source: Lego

The slightly larger set "Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set" with the Lego number 72036 has 823 pieces, for which you also need a little more space: In total it measures 18 x 33 cm x 4 centimetres.

This is how the Grand Prix set should look when assembled.

Source: Lego

Sets with own characters, but also combination with electronic game figures possible

All sets come with their own assembled little Lego character

The sets have no electronic components, but are designed to offer interactive play functions. This means that they can be combined with the electronic figures of Mario, Luigi and Peach. When these are placed in the cars, Mario Kart elements will sound, such as the "Wroooommmm" when the race starts or the loud "Mööööp" when the horn honks.

LEGO EUR 41,92 LEGO Interactive Mario 71439, LEGO Super Mario LEGO EUR 44,91 LEGO Interactive Luigi 71440, LEGO Super Mario LEGO EUR 41,92 LEGO Adventures with the interactive LEGO® Peach™ 71441, LEGO Super Mario LEGO EUR 41,92 LEGO Interactive Mario 71439, LEGO Super Mario LEGO EUR 44,91 LEGO Interactive Luigi 71440, LEGO Super Mario LEGO EUR 41,92 LEGO Adventures with the interactive LEGO® Peach™ 71441, LEGO Super Mario

What do you think of the new Lego sets? Will you buy one of them? Let me know in the comments.