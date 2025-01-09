Lego goes Star Trek: Rumours about the USS Enterprise
Lego goes Star Trek: Rumours about the USS Enterprise

Ramon Schneider
9.1.2025
Translation: machine translated

An iconic spaceship, a new Lego set and lots of unanswered questions: according to rumours, the USS Enterprise will be released as a Lego set in November 2025.

The USS Enterprise is the flagship of the United Federation of Planets. It became famous under the command of Captain James T. Kirk in the original series and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series "The Next Generation". The distinctive design with the saucer section and warp nacelles is an unmistakable recognisable feature among fans.

If the rumours are confirmed, the "Next Generation" version of the Enterprise would be launched on Black Friday 2025. The model would presumably be a large set, similar to the previous Lego models from the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) of Star Wars.

What is known about the set

So far there is no official confirmation from Lego. The information is based on rumours that the USS Enterprise could become part of the Lego sets for adults. The realisation of a Star Trek set would be a first, as Lego has not yet released any products from this universe. However, there is speculation that Lego has secured the Star Trek licence that BlueBrixx lost last autumn.

Why Star Trek now?

With new series such as "Star Trek: Picard" and "Strange New Worlds", the popularity of Star Trek has increased in recent years. A Lego set could pick up on this trend and appeal to the growing fan base. In contrast to Star Wars, Star Trek offers more scientific and philosophical topics, which could also influence the design of the model.

The USS Enterprise has a distinctive shape.
The USS Enterprise has a distinctive shape.
Source: Memory Alpha Fandom

Design and price

Details on design and price are speculative so far. Due to its complex structure, a model of the USS Enterprise would probably comprise several thousand parts (the figure 3600 is floating around the web). A realistic price could be between 300 and 500 euros, similar to large Star Wars models.

After Playmobil comes Lego

So far, Star Trek has worked with brands such as Mega Bloks or Playmobil. Lego could reach a new target group with a high-quality model and set itself apart from the competition. The rumours have sparked both enthusiasm and scepticism in the Lego community. While some want a detailed model, others are unsure whether Lego can realise the Enterprise authentically.

What do you think? Would you want to build the USS Enterprise as a Lego model?

Header image: Shutterstock / Willrow Hood

Ramon Schneider
