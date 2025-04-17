News + Trends 2 0

Lego Star Wars: These seven sets will be released in May

18.4.2025

To mark Star Wars Day, Lego is bringing out classics, new figures and, for the first time, a buildable logo. Sales start on 1 May and some models are already available to pre-order.

Just in time for Star Wars Day on 4 May, Lego is delivering supplies. The sets combine elements from previous films with those from current series.

Kylo Ren's command shuttle (75406)

A familiar model from «Episode VII» returns. The 882-piece shuttle has movable wings and comes with five minifigures, including Kylo Ren, General Hux and one of the Knights of Ren. Ideal for fans of the new trilogy.

The dark side presented in style: The iconic shuttle also cuts an impressive figure as a display model.

Source: Lego

Kylo Ren helmet (75415)

The helmet series continues to grow: Kylo Ren's mask consists of 529 parts and is modelled on the film design. A striking eye-catcher for the shelf - not just for Sith fans.

The shattered mask of the dark warrior - now available to assemble. For all those who like it darkly decorative.

Source: Lego

Jango Fett helmet (75408)

The prequels are not neglected either: Jango Fett's silver-blue helmet with 616 parts fits perfectly with the other Mandalorian models.

Mandalorian splendour in silver blue - a must-have for anyone who wants to add to their helmet collection.

Source: Lego

LEGO LEGO Jango Fett™ helmet 75408, LEGO Star Wars

Astromech droid Chopper (75416)

If you know «Ahsoka», you know Chopper. The grumpy astromech droid consists of 1,039 parts, has a rotating head, extendable arms and a few hidden tools. Not just a display model, but one with character and play potential.

Cranky, loud, loyal: the rebel droid from Ahsoka comes with movable extras - and a whole lot of personality.

Source: Lego

LEGO New EUR 109,99 LEGO Astromech droid Chopper (C1-10P) 75416, LEGO Star Wars

Star Wars logo (75407)

The most unusual novelty is the three-dimensional Star Wars logo. The set comprises 700 pieces and you'll discover lots of little references to films and characters as you build. A bit of nerd culture for real fans.

Fan pride to build with: The 3D logo brings the galaxy straight to the shelf - including mini details for attentive Jedis.

Source: Lego

LEGO New EUR 69,99 LEGO Star Wars™ logo made from bricks 75407, LEGO Star Wars

Rebel U-Wing Starfighter (75399)

To coincide with the start of the second season of «Andor», there is the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter. 791 parts, swivelling wings and figures such as Cassian Andor and Dedra Meero make the model exciting. Especially if you follow the series and like figures.

For the start of the second Andor season, the U-Wing takes off with exclusive minifigures - ready for the next mission on your desk.

Source: Lego

LEGO New EUR 69,99 LEGO Rebel U-Wing Starfighter 75399, LEGO Star Wars

UCS Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship (75409)

A real highlight for collectors: With 2,970 pieces, Lego is bringing out Jango Fett's spaceship as a UCS model for the first time since 2002. The set contains two minifigures - Jango Fett with a new rangefinder and his son Boba Fett. And impresses with a detailed Cockpit, movable rear ramp and adjustable blasters.

Almost 3000 pieces of nostalgia: The UCS set brings back Jango Fett's Firespray in epic size - including exclusive minifigs.

Source: Lego

Are you missing a specific ship or character? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lego

