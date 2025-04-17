Lego Star Wars: These seven sets will be released in May

LEGO Jango Fett™ helmet
To mark Star Wars Day, Lego is bringing out classics, new figures and, for the first time, a buildable logo. Sales start on 1 May and some models are already available to pre-order.
Just in time for Star Wars Day on 4 May, Lego is delivering supplies. The sets combine elements from previous films with those from current series.
A familiar model from «Episode VII» returns. The 882-piece shuttle has movable wings and comes with five minifigures, including Kylo Ren, General Hux and one of the Knights of Ren. Ideal for fans of the new trilogy.
The helmet series continues to grow: Kylo Ren's mask consists of 529 parts and is modelled on the film design. A striking eye-catcher for the shelf - not just for Sith fans.
The prequels are not neglected either: Jango Fett's silver-blue helmet with 616 parts fits perfectly with the other Mandalorian models.
If you know «Ahsoka», you know Chopper. The grumpy astromech droid consists of 1,039 parts, has a rotating head, extendable arms and a few hidden tools. Not just a display model, but one with character and play potential.
The most unusual novelty is the three-dimensional Star Wars logo. The set comprises 700 pieces and you'll discover lots of little references to films and characters as you build. A bit of nerd culture for real fans.
To coincide with the start of the second season of «Andor», there is the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter. 791 parts, swivelling wings and figures such as Cassian Andor and Dedra Meero make the model exciting. Especially if you follow the series and like figures.
A real highlight for collectors: With 2,970 pieces, Lego is bringing out Jango Fett's spaceship as a UCS model for the first time since 2002. The set contains two minifigures - Jango Fett with a new rangefinder and his son Boba Fett. And impresses with a detailed Cockpit, movable rear ramp and adjustable blasters.
