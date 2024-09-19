Lego Technic McLaren P1 races around the Silverstone circuit

Lego has built a drivable version of the McLaren P1 from Technic elements. F1 driver Lando Norris tested the model on the Silverstone race track.

Lando Norris, dressed in his McLaren racing suit, presses the accelerator. In front of him is the legendary Silverstone racetrack. Under his control rolls a vehicle built not from carbon fibre, but from Lego bricks. With precise steering, he takes the first bend and proves that this Lego Technic McLaren P1 is more than just an exhibit.

The car consists of 342,817 Technic elements and weighs around 1220 kilograms. It is the first of its kind that can complete a full lap of a race track. 23 people were involved in the construction of the Lego racing car and invested a total of 8344 hours in its development. Nothing is known about the top speed and lap time, but it will certainly not come close to the best time at Silverstone.

The McLaren P1 is the first Lego car to complete a lap of a race track.

Source: Lego

Much cheaper and easier to build is the Technic model of the McLaren P1 in 1:8 scale. It consists of 3839 parts and has numerous functions such as a 7-speed gearbox with shift drum, wheel suspensions, a V8 piston engine, an adjustable rear wing and flip-up butterfly doors.

LEGO available in a few days EUR 363,– LEGO McLaren P1™ 42172, LEGO Technic 25