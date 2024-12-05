Lego Tudor Corner: A half-timbered room for the Modular Building series

Lego is expanding the popular Modular Building series in January 2025 with the "Tudor Corner". The set picks up on elements of British half-timbered architecture and combines them with functions and details.

With the "Tudor Corner", Lego presents the 20th building in the Modular Building series, to which a new model has been added every year since 2007. The set consists of 3,266 parts and contains eight minifigures. It will be available from 4 January 2025 at a price of CHF 239 or EUR 230.

Discover many details in the corner house with its half-timbered look.

Source: Lego

Architecture with a historical reference

The design of the "Tudor Corner" is inspired by the half-timbered construction method that was widespread in Great Britain, especially in the Tudor period (15th-17th century). With its striking wooden struts and classic design, the corner building stands out from previous sets in the series, but remains compatible with other models.

The pub

The building offers space for different scenarios on two floors. The ground floor houses a pub with typical furnishings: a bar, seating and decorative elements. The upper floor houses a watchmaker's workshop, which is equipped with tools and small details.

A watchmaker plying his trade on the second floor.

Source: Lego

Not just for display

The set has a modular design so that the individual floors can be removed to make the interior accessible. The design is detailed without being overloaded. In addition to the pub and workshop, there is a narrow outbuilding with blue paint and other small elements that make the building look lively.

The individual floors can be removed to make it easier to play with the house.

Source: Lego

The set includes eight minifigures representing different characters, including a landlady, a watchmaker and a street musician. The figures are simple, but fit in well with the scenarios offered by the set. They expand the possibilities for role play and creative scene design.

Price and exclusive sales launch at Lego

The price is in the upper segment, but is not unusual compared to other sets in the series. The number of parts and the level of detail are in line with what Lego fans are used to from the Modular Buildings.

The set will only be available exclusively from Lego when it goes on sale in January. Retailers such as Galaxus are expected to be able to offer the "Tudor Corner" three months later. Due to the opening of the market, the sales price will fall from this point onwards.

The retail price is comparable to similar Lego sets of the same size.

Source: Lego

Another step for the Modular Building series

The "Tudor Corner" is the 20th building in the Modular Building series, which began in 2007 with the "Café Corner". Since then, the series has established itself among fans who value architectural variety and design details. The new set fits into this tradition without deviating greatly from previous concepts.

The "Tudor Corner" is not a radical break, but rather a further development. It offers familiar elements of the Modular Buildings, complemented by the half-timbered architecture and the design as a corner building. For fans, it should be a solid, if unsurprising, set.

