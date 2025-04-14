News + Trends 11 4

Listen to vinyl anywhere: Toshiba launches portable record player with rechargeable battery

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 14.4.2025

Compact, portable, with rechargeable battery and Bluetooth: you can take the new record player from Toshiba with you wherever you go.

I wouldn't take the Aurex AX-RP10 to the beach. But why not take it camping or to a garden party with friends? The record player from Toshiba also cuts a fine figure at home, especially if there isn't much storage space available or the device needs to be stowed away in a cupboard or drawer after playing records.

Ten hours of battery life

The Toshiba Aurex AX-RP10 is one of the few record players that vinyl fans can use on the go. This is because the device has an integrated 2000 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, provides a runtime of ten hours

Speakers are not built in, but headphones or external speakers can be connected via Bluetooth or a 3.5 millimetre socket. Incidentally, Toshiba uses a modern chip with Bluetooth 5.4, which supports efficient codecs.

You control the Aurex AX-RP10, which can play discs at 33 and 45 revolutions per minute, with three buttons. Toshiba relies on a classic belt drive, an aluminium platter and a moving magnet cartridge. This indicates a mid-range sound quality.

Clever details and few alternatives

I particularly like one detail: the player has a holder for the record sleeve at the back. It looks stylish and is practical. You don't need any additional storage space for the album cover that is currently spinning on the turntable

You can put the record cover in the turntable.

Source: Toshiba

The device is 30 centimetres long, 16 centimetres wide and 7.4 centimetres high. The weight is 1.2 kilograms. The Aurex AX-RP10 should be easy to transport in the bag supplied. The device will be launched in Japan at the end of the month, the price has not yet been set. It is not yet clear when it will be launched in Europe.

Without a record, the device is nice and compact.

Source: Toshiba

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger, which unfortunately hasn't made it into our range yet, is even smaller and lighter. As an alternative, many models are available in a case design. Although they often have integrated speakers, they are more bulky and require a power connection. If a battery is installed, as with the Victrola Revolution GO, the turntable is significantly heavier at over three kilograms.

The eye-catching design of the Toshiba Aurex AX-RP10 is no exception. Nowhere are the gadget designers as creative as with the record players. It really makes you want to get the old records out of the cellar - or start a new vinyl collection.

Header image: Toshiba

