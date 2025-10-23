News + Trends 3 0

Litter tray recognises faces: this is the new Litter-Robot 5 Pro

Darina Schweizer Translation: machine translated 23.10.2025

Fans of the Litter Robots litter trays should be pleased: the 5-series brings interesting new functions. However, there are also additional costs.

Cat toilets are no longer just toilets, but mini monitoring centres. Toilet visits, weight - everything is recorded and measured. Whisker is now going one step further: the manufacturer of litter robots relies on artificial intelligence and facial recognition.

New cameras and displays, more space for faeces

The models at a glance

The 5-series consists of three models that are connected to the Whisker app:

In addition to the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, Whisker is introducing an optional subscription service: Whisker Plus. It is designed to monitor toilet behaviour over time and provide detailed analyses of the data collected. According to the manufacturer, this can help to recognise changes and health problems in animals at an early stage. Users will also be able to view and save video recordings of toilet activities via Whisker Plus.

The catch: the subscription service costs USD 7.99 per month (equivalent to around six francs) or USD 79.99 per year (equivalent to around 64 francs)

An investment that pays off

According to the manufacturer, all three 5 Series models are initially only available in the USA. They are expected to arrive in Switzerland and Europe in early 2026.

