Litter tray recognises faces: this is the new Litter-Robot 5 Pro

Guide
The perfect litter box doesn’t exist – or does it?
by Darina Schweizer
Fans of the Litter Robots litter trays should be pleased: the 5-series brings interesting new functions. However, there are also additional costs.
Cat toilets are no longer just toilets, but mini monitoring centres. Toilet visits, weight - everything is recorded and measured. Whisker is now going one step further: the manufacturer of litter robots relies on artificial intelligence and facial recognition.
The 5-series consists of three models that are connected to the Whisker app:
In addition to the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, Whisker is introducing an optional subscription service: Whisker Plus. It is designed to monitor toilet behaviour over time and provide detailed analyses of the data collected. According to the manufacturer, this can help to recognise changes and health problems in animals at an early stage. Users will also be able to view and save video recordings of toilet activities via Whisker Plus.
The catch: the subscription service costs USD 7.99 per month (equivalent to around six francs) or USD 79.99 per year (equivalent to around 64 francs)
According to the manufacturer, all three 5 Series models are initially only available in the USA. They are expected to arrive in Switzerland and Europe in early 2026.
I love anything with four legs or roots - especially my shelter cats Jasper and Joy and my collection of succulents. My favourite things to do are stalking around with police dogs and cat coiffeurs on reportages or letting sensitive stories flourish in garden brockis and Japanese gardens.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
Until now, the Litter-Robot 4 recognised up to four cats in a household using an integrated scale. According to the manufacturer, the Litter-Robot 5 Pro is equipped with cameras that recognise the faces and droppings of a total of five cats. The hardware has also been revised. The new Litter-Robots no longer display device updates via LED lights, but via a control panel on an LCD display. They should also be able to distinguish between urine and faeces - with the aim of disposing of faeces more quickly in order to better control odours. There is also a larger waste bin.
It remains to be seen whether the cameras of the new 5-series cats are actually more reliable than the previous models. According to the Galaxus reviews of the Litter-Robot 4, the integrated scales are already quite accurate. The monitoring of faeces appears to have been improved in the Litter-Robot 5 Pro - particularly through the Whisker Plus and Whisker PetTag subscription service, which are, however, subject to a charge. The better odour control could be a clear plus point. The extra space and the new display, on the other hand, are nice-to-haves rather than must-haves.
