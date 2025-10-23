Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Whisker
News + Trends
30

Litter tray recognises faces: this is the new Litter-Robot 5 Pro

Darina Schweizer
23.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Fans of the Litter Robots litter trays should be pleased: the 5-series brings interesting new functions. However, there are also additional costs.

Cat toilets are no longer just toilets, but mini monitoring centres. Toilet visits, weight - everything is recorded and measured. Whisker is now going one step further: the manufacturer of litter robots relies on artificial intelligence and facial recognition.

New cameras and displays, more space for faeces

The models at a glance

The 5-series consists of three models that are connected to the Whisker app:

In addition to the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, Whisker is introducing an optional subscription service: Whisker Plus. It is designed to monitor toilet behaviour over time and provide detailed analyses of the data collected. According to the manufacturer, this can help to recognise changes and health problems in animals at an early stage. Users will also be able to view and save video recordings of toilet activities via Whisker Plus.

The catch: the subscription service costs USD 7.99 per month (equivalent to around six francs) or USD 79.99 per year (equivalent to around 64 francs)

An investment that pays off

According to the manufacturer, all three 5 Series models are initially only available in the USA. They are expected to arrive in Switzerland and Europe in early 2026.

Header image: Whisker

3 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Darina Schweizer
Senior Editor
Darina.Schweizer@digitecgalaxus.ch

I love anything with four legs or roots - especially my shelter cats Jasper and Joy and my collection of succulents. My favourite things to do are stalking around with police dogs and cat coiffeurs on reportages or letting sensitive stories flourish in garden brockis and Japanese gardens. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Guide

    The perfect litter box doesn’t exist – or does it?

    by Darina Schweizer

  • Background information

    Supernanny for cats – how this animal psychologist teaches manners

    by Darina Schweizer

  • Product test

    Cat litter tray tested: as good as its predecessor, but not much better

    by Lorenz Keller