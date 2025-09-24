News + Trends 114 46

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+: truly wireless

You never have to charge the Signature Slim Solar+. Really NEVER, because thanks to the "Logi LightCharge", Logitech even dispenses with a charging connection.

Optically, the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ - or K980 for short - is reminiscent of the MX Keys. It is a full-size keyboard with scissor switches. So far, so ordinary. What makes it special: Thanks to a solar module, which Logitech «calls Logi LightCharge», the manufacturer promises infinite battery life - or at least ten years. That's how long the battery is supposed to last.

Charging even with artificial light

The narrow strip at the top of the keyboard charges the keyboard not only with sunlight, but also with artificial light. At least 200 lux is required to charge the battery. The German government recommends a light intensity of 500 lux for offices. In its natural habitat, the K980 should therefore always have enough light for charging. Even if not: fully charged, the K980 should last for up to four months in complete darkness.

Under my skylight, the K980 should have an infinite battery without any problems.

The technology reminds me of my old school calculator, which also had a solar panel that was also charged with artificial light - or my children's toy cash register from Ikea. So it's not all that new. Logitech has also been using this idea for a long time. The K750, which is over ten years old, also has a solar cell, but it doesn't last indefinitely. What is new about the K980 is that the Swiss manufacturer has completely dispensed with a charging connection. This is made possible by more efficient batteries and modules, while new Bluetooth standards require less power. In addition to standard Bluetooth, the keyboard can also be connected via Logi Bolt.

Familiar Logitech functions

Like the battery, the switches are also designed to be durable: They are designed to withstand at least ten million keystrokes. Compared to mechanical switches, which easily offer five times that number, this is not much. This should be more than enough for everyday use: you would have to press a switch over 2500 times a day to achieve this - including weekends.

The keyboard can be connected to up to three devices. It also has a «AI key», which you can use to quickly access the AI assistant Copilot under Windows. Certain keys can also be remapped, which requires the Logi Options+ app. However, you won't find any backlighting, as this would probably require too much power.

The keyboard is compatible with macOS, Linux, ChromeOS and Android. A special Mac version is currently not planned, but the keys have multiple labelling. You can order the keyboard now.

Keyboard Logitech Slim Solar+ CH, Wireless

I like this article! 114 people like this article







