News + Trends 9 1

"Lucky Luke" involuntarily becomes a saint

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 6.10.2026

In the 103rd adventure, a religious cult forms around the famous cowboy. "Holy Lucky!" will be released at the beginning of November and addresses gullibility and religious fanaticism.

Actually, Lucky Luke just wants to save a reverend from a gang of desperadoes. However, the preacher sees a bigger opportunity in this: he promptly declares the cowboy a saint and founds his own religion with «Lukism». Soon, the new cult spreads, bringing Lucky Luke followers he would rather do without.

Lucky Comics ©2026/Story House Egmont

Behind «Holy Lucky!» are once again writer Jul and artist Achdé. For the duo, it is their sixth joint regular «Lucky Luke» adventure. In the predecessor «Last Round for the Daltons», the cowboy got caught in the middle of a beer strike and had to mediate between unionists and a powerful brewery owner.

From class struggle to personality cult

Once again, Jul addresses a social issue. The French publisher Dargaud cites gullibility and religious fanaticism as central themes of the album. Egmont speaks of a cult surrounding Lucky Luke and of fanatical followers from whom the cowboy wants to escape as quickly as possible.

Lucky Comics ©2026/Story House Egmont

This puts Lucky Luke himself more firmly at the center of the satire. Usually, the Lonesome Cowboy observes and comments on the peculiarities of his surroundings from a certain distance. In «Holy Lucky!», his own person becomes the projection surface for the convictions of others.

The topic is likely not entirely detached from the present. Egmont has already announced that in the new adventure, Jul also addresses political developments in regions of the former Wild West. Fittingly, the German edition will be released on November 3, 2026. At that time, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate seats will be up for election. Egmont has not yet revealed how specifically the comic alludes to current political or religious movements.

The conclusion of an anniversary year

«Holy Lucky!» will be released on November 3 as the 103rd volume of the German «Lucky Luke» series. The hardcover costs 15 euros in Germany and 21.50 francs in Switzerland. For the softcover, Egmont charges 8.99 euros or 16.90 francs. Both editions comprise 48 pages.

Lucky Comics ©2026/Story House Egmont

Egmont is accompanying the 80th anniversary with several special releases. Back in March, «Dakota 1880», a new homage by Appollo and Brüno, was released. In June, «The Grimm Brothers» by Flix and Reinhard Kleist followed. Such homages give other artists the opportunity to interpret Lucky Luke in their own style outside of the regular series.

Several exhibitions are also accompanying the anniversary year. In Switzerland, the Château St-Maurice in Valais is showing a «Lucky Luke» exhibition until November 22. In Berlin, the exhibition «Lucky Luke. Morris’ lonely Western hero» has been running since the beginning of October. Around 80 original comic pages and cover drawings by Morris are on display there.

Header image: Lucky Comics ©2026/Story House Egmont

I like this article! 9 people like this article







