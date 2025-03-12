Lumos expands its bike helmet collection with the "Ultra Fly Pro MIPS"

Lumos Ultra Fly Pro MIPS
The latest product from Lumos offers improved ventilation and MIPS technology. The smart Firefly and Firefly Mini bike lights can also be attached to the "Ultra Fly Pro MIPS" using the magnetic connection.
The American company Lumos has expanded its range of bicycle helmets with the new "Ultra Fly Pro MIPS". According to the manufacturer, special attention has been paid to the improved ventilation with 14 openings. The previous model still had eleven.
In addition, this bike helmet is equipped with MIPS technology, which was developed to provide the wearer with the best possible protection against head and brain damage, particularly in the event of a fall with an angled impact as a result of a rotational movement. This also distinguishes it from its predecessor, the "Ultra Fly".
The helmet is equipped with a Fidlock chin strap fastener. This means that the "Ultra Fly Pro MIPS" is easy to put on and take off and sits securely on the head. According to Lumos, the magnetic connection at the rear also allows the smart Firefly or Firefly Mini bike lights to be attached. The patented OptiGrip system from Lumos is also designed to hold the cycling glasses securely in the "glasses garage".
With the "Ultra Fly Pro MIPS", the manufacturer is expanding its product portfolio and, in combination with the lights, expanding the small Lumos universe. That makes perfect sense. Everything from the same supplier, everything compatible with each other.
The Firefly system is an intelligent bike light that combines synchronised LED lights with a magnetic, universal mounting system. It can be attached almost anywhere and weighs around 30 grams. I have linked my detailed test report here.
If possible, we will test the helmet and report back.
