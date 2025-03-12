News + Trends 22 2

Mario Kart becomes reality - Lego brings the cult kart into the living room

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 12.3.2025

Adult Lego and Nintendo fans have reason to rejoice: the cult vehicle from Mario Kart is becoming a reality - as an elaborately designed Lego model for the home. The Community is thrilled.

As a long-time Lego and Nintendo enthusiast, I am particularly pleased that Lego is releasing one of the most iconic vehicles in video game history as a building kit with the 72037 set. The set comprises 1,972 parts and is aimed at fans aged 18 and over. When fully assembled, the model measures around 22 centimetres in height, 19 centimetres in width and 32 centimetres in depth - ideal for displaying in a display case or on a shelf.

Thanks to the movable stand, you can set up Mario's kart in different poses.

Source: Lego

A moving figure without stickers

The detailed, movable Mario figure is the centrepiece of the set: the head, arms and hands can be flexibly positioned so that the model cuts a fine figure both on sale and as a collector's item on the shelf. I like the included presentation stand, which allows the finished kart to be set up in dynamic racing poses. A special highlight: Lego has completely dispensed with stickers for this set, all parts are printed - a wish that is repeatedly expressed in the Community.

The buildable Mario cuts a fine figure as a display piece on the shelf.

Source: Lego

The set will be officially released on 15 May 2025, initially exclusively in the Lego online shop at a price of CHF 179 or EUR 170. From 1 July 2025, the set will also be available in our regular shops.

LEGO LEGO Mario Kart™: Mario & Standard Kart 72037, LEGO Super Mario

Love of detail - but room for improvement

The Community is overwhelmingly enthusiastic. They particularly praise the high level of detail and the solid build quality, while some fans regret that no additional elements such as gliders or power-ups are included. Nevertheless, anticipation prevails: many are already expressing the desire for Lego to follow up with other figures and vehicles from the Mario Kart world.

It is particularly pleasing that all the bricks are printed and no stickers are used.

Source: Lego

With the new Super Mario set, Lego has, for once, shown a good sense of what really moves fans - a detailed collector's item that will probably immediately take pride of place in many display cabinets. Let's hope that Lego keeps at it and soon sends more favourites like Luigi or Yoshi into the race.

What do you think of the new set? Let me know your opinion in the comments - what other Mario Kart figures and vehicles would you like to see from Lego in the future?

Header image: Lego

