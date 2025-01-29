Mattel is shaking up the clamping block market - or is it?

Mattel is entering the competitive building block market with a new brand. But instead of concrete details, there are only vague promises so far. Is this a real attack on Lego?

The official press release reads as if an AI had created it from a generator of exaggerated corporate phrases. Mattel talks of "innovative functions, materials and techniques" that will "redefine" building. What this means remains unclear. It's obviously about clamping bricks. What exactly the bricks look like, how they differ from existing systems or why someone should switch from the established range to Mattel - all this remains open. Instead, there are vague promises about "top quality", "precise fitting accuracy" and "stable constructions". All things that Lego and many alternatives have long been offering.

Why a new brand when there is Mega Construx?

One of the biggest questions: Why is Mattel launching a new brick brand at all when they already have one with Mega Construx? The existing brand may be less well-known than Lego, but it has made a name for itself with licence sets for "Halo", "Pokémon" and "Masters of the Universe". Shouldn't Mattel invest in Mega Construx instead of starting from scratch? Or is this a subtle attempt to phase out Mega Construx?

Cheaper than Lego? Mattel is keeping a low profile

Mattel emphasises that its new sets will be available at "affordable prices". This sounds like a challenge to Lego, which is repeatedly criticised for its pricing policy. But there are no concrete figures here either. Is Mattel prepared to really be cheaper? Or will the "affordable prices" still end up being in line with the competition? Only the market launch in summer 2025 will show whether Mattel is really offering an advantage here or just throwing empty phrases around.

More questions than answers

So far, there are hardly any details about the actual products, and the "Mattel Brick Shop" looks more like a spontaneous idea from the marketing department. If Mattel is serious, the company will have to deliver: Pictures of the first sets, details about the bricks and a clear positioning vis-à-vis its own Mega Construx brand. Until then, the announcement remains a mystery without much substance.