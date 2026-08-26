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Mattel turns Uno into a tournament with a $50,000 prize

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 26.8.2026

Mattel is turning Uno into a championship with a $50,000 prize. However, only US residents can qualify for the finals. To coincide with this, Mattel is releasing a new tournament set and an automatic card shuffler.

Usually, if you draw the wrong card in Uno, the most you lose is your temper. On November 11, 2026, a single card could decide the outcome of 50,000 dollars. Mattel is bringing back the Uno Championship Series. In Los Angeles, 48 people will compete for the title of «Uno Champion 2026».

Only seven final spots can be earned

Mattel is only awarding seven of the 48 final spots through qualifiers. Players can secure one spot each on October 3 in Kissimmee, Florida, October 10 in Chicago, and October 17 in El Segundo, California. Four additional spots can be earned between August 31 and September 27 via the Uno app.

However, the digital qualification is not open to everyone. According to the terms and conditions, you must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of a US state. You must also be physically located in the US while participating. Fans in Europe will therefore have to settle for watching the livestream.

The remaining 41 spots are awarded by invitation. The company mentions international players as well as people from the creator and fan community as potential guests. This means Mattel decides who sits at the table for more than 85 percent of the field.

The idea is not new. There was already an invitational tournament in 2021 in Las Vegas. Back then, it was also for 50,000 dollars.

The tournament comes to the kitchen table

Mattel is even launching a new product line for the championship. The championship tournament set contains 224 cards, a dry-erase scoreboard, a pen, and a winner's trophy. It allows 6 to 20 people to play.

At the beginning of each round, the group draws two out of a total of twelve additional rule cards. With the «One Rule», you take a random card from another player's hand when playing a one and give one of your own in return. With the «Draw-four Rule», you can distribute four penalty cards to two other people.

Card games Mattel Games UNO Championship Tournament Set German, 2 - 10 Players

Anyone who doesn't want to shuffle the 224 cards by hand can use the automatic card shuffler. It holds up to 224 Uno cards or 120 standard playing cards.

Card games Mattel Games Automatic card shuffler from the UNO Championship range for UNO cards Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Swiss German, 2 - 10 Players

The series also includes a winner's belt and an expanded tournament set with 336 cards for up to 30 people. According to Mattel, the belt should be available at Galaxus starting in January 2027. The company has not yet provided a launch date for the expanded tournament set upon request.

Whether Uno will actually become a spectator sport will be seen on November 11. Mattel plans to broadcast the final live on Twitch. For us in Europe, besides the stream, all that's left is to host our own tournament at home.

Would you participate in an open Uno championship in Europe, or does Uno belong at the kitchen table for you? Let us know in the comments.

Header image: Mattel

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