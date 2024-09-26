Mattresses for children have become safer according to Stiftung Warentest
Mattresses for children have become safer according to Stiftung Warentest

Martin Jungfer
26.9.2024
Translation: machine translated

Nine mattresses measuring 140 x 70 centimetres - for children up to the age of six - were tested by "Stiftung Warentest". None gave cause for complaint. Nevertheless, the testers advise against mattresses with one particular feature.

Once again, Emma has been awarded top marks in the latest test by "Stiftung Warentest". Of the nine models tested, the Emma children's mattress received a "very good" (overall rating of 1.5). This model is currently not available in our shop.

The second-placed children's mattress, the "Brise" model from Träumeland, is available from us. It was awarded an overall rating of 1.8, which means "good". The model has a baby and a children's side, with the foam being slightly softer for babies. The Träumeland model even received the top mark in the "cover" category.

Träumeland Baby mattress breeze (70 x 140 cm)
Baby mattressesAvailability unknown

Träumeland Baby mattress breeze

70 x 140 cm

The "Air Allround" mattress from Julius Zöllner, which we also have in our range, received the grade "satisfactory" (overall grade 2.8). Like the "Brise" from Träumeland, it also has two sides to lie on.

Julius Zöllner Baby cot mattress Air Allround 70 x 140 cm Baby mattresses & children's mattresses (70 x 140 cm)
Baby mattressesAvailability unknown

Julius Zöllner Baby cot mattress Air Allround 70 x 140 cm Baby mattresses & children's mattresses

70 x 140 cm

The "Alvimed" mattress from Alvi, which was also tested by "Stiftung Warentest", is currently only available in the size 60 x 120 centimetres. The identical but slightly larger mattress received a "satisfactory" in the test (overall rating 2.8).

Alvi Alvimed mattress 60 x 120 cm (60 x 120 cm)
Baby mattressesAvailability unknown

Alvi Alvimed mattress 60 x 120 cm

60 x 120 cm

All test mattresses are safe

The editorial team at "Stiftung Warentest" has reassuring news for worried parents. In contrast to previous tests, this time there were no mattresses that stood out due to safety deficiencies. In 2018, the testers criticised mattresses that were far too soft and could cause small children to suffocate. In 2021, the problem was small parts that children could tear off and choke on. The manufacturers have obviously successfully made improvements.

Air should flow

One point was particularly important to the testers this year: the ventilation of the mattress. Air must be able to flow through the mattress for a comfortable night's sleep and to prevent mould. According to "Stiftung Warentest", four of the nine mattresses tested were "only slightly permeable to air", for example the models from Alvi or the inexpensive mattress from Ikea. The Träumeland mattress, on the other hand, was convincing in this category.

Because it often cannot be ruled out that small children will involuntarily water the mattress at night, manufacturers often sell toppers. "Stiftung Warentest" also took a brief look at such products. Waterproof toppers are generally not recommended as they prevent the mattress from being ventilated. If a mishap occurs, it is advisable to wash the mattress cover. This can be easily removed from all mattresses tested, cleaned in the washing machine at 60 degrees and put back on again.

Header image: Shutterstock

