Mattresses for children have become safer according to Stiftung Warentest

Nine mattresses measuring 140 x 70 centimetres - for children up to the age of six - were tested by "Stiftung Warentest". None gave cause for complaint. Nevertheless, the testers advise against mattresses with one particular feature.

Once again, Emma has been awarded top marks in the latest test by "Stiftung Warentest". Of the nine models tested, the Emma children's mattress received a "very good" (overall rating of 1.5). This model is currently not available in our shop.

The second-placed children's mattress, the "Brise" model from Träumeland, is available from us. It was awarded an overall rating of 1.8, which means "good". The model has a baby and a children's side, with the foam being slightly softer for babies. The Träumeland model even received the top mark in the "cover" category.

The "Air Allround" mattress from Julius Zöllner, which we also have in our range, received the grade "satisfactory" (overall grade 2.8). Like the "Brise" from Träumeland, it also has two sides to lie on.

The "Alvimed" mattress from Alvi, which was also tested by "Stiftung Warentest", is currently only available in the size 60 x 120 centimetres. The identical but slightly larger mattress received a "satisfactory" in the test (overall rating 2.8).

All information only in the plan - unfortunately The tested "Stiftung Warentest" are only available in full to subscribers or after individual purchase. The offers are available on the website of "Stiftung Warentest": test.de. Unfortunately, the purchase of individual tests is currently only possible in Germany. There are "tax hurdles" that prevent the sale of digital content, for example for interested parties from Switzerland. "Stiftung Warentest" said on request. If you are interested in the complete test of children's mattresses, you would have to find a way to run this on test.de via a German address. Or you can get the printed magazine from a newsagent. Despite the circumstances, we cannot and do not want to steal an otherwise chargeable offer. That's why the news about the work of the "Stiftung Warentest" only ever summarises the results.

All test mattresses are safe

The editorial team at "Stiftung Warentest" has reassuring news for worried parents. In contrast to previous tests, this time there were no mattresses that stood out due to safety deficiencies. In 2018, the testers criticised mattresses that were far too soft and could cause small children to suffocate. In 2021, the problem was small parts that children could tear off and choke on. The manufacturers have obviously successfully made improvements.

Air should flow

One point was particularly important to the testers this year: the ventilation of the mattress. Air must be able to flow through the mattress for a comfortable night's sleep and to prevent mould. According to "Stiftung Warentest", four of the nine mattresses tested were "only slightly permeable to air", for example the models from Alvi or the inexpensive mattress from Ikea. The Träumeland mattress, on the other hand, was convincing in this category.

Because it often cannot be ruled out that small children will involuntarily water the mattress at night, manufacturers often sell toppers. "Stiftung Warentest" also took a brief look at such products. Waterproof toppers are generally not recommended as they prevent the mattress from being ventilated. If a mishap occurs, it is advisable to wash the mattress cover. This can be easily removed from all mattresses tested, cleaned in the washing machine at 60 degrees and put back on again.