Microsoft now delivers Surface Pro without power supply unit

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 10.2.2025

Anyone opting for a convertible from Microsoft will now receive it without a power supply unit.

Microsoft has decided to ship its Surface Pro (11th edition) without a power supply unit. No official statement has yet been made, but the decision is likely to save packaging material and reduce the environmental impact. In addition to the convertibles, the adjustment will also be made to Surface laptops later in the year.

There is currently a transition phase in which some Surface Pros are delivered with and some without. In our shop, we always indicate in the product title if the corresponding device is delivered without a power supply unit.

Example:

Notebooks Microsoft Surface Pro - Copilot+ PC (without power supply) - 11th Edition 13", Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100, 16 GB, 1000 GB, Without keyboard layout 1

If you need a power supply unit, you can either order an official one from Microsoft with the magnetic Surface Connect connector or opt for a USB-C charger. The latter has the disadvantage of leaving one less port for peripherals.

You can find information on the recommended wattage for each Surface model here.

Header image: Shutterstock

