News + Trends 6 1

Mini chipper tested: only one device is really convincing

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 27.2.2025

Kitchen choppers are supposed to make the tedious chopping and mincing of onions, herbs, nuts and chocolate easier. However, the test conducted by K-Tipp magazine shows that many of these appliances are barely fit for purpose.

Of the twelve mechanical mini chippers tested by K-Tipp, only one model scored "very good". The majority achieved moderate to poor results.

Test winner: "Power-Häxler" from Betty Bossi

First place went to the Betty Bossi appliance, which we do not have in our range. The "Power-Häxler" was convincing in all categories: It chopped evenly, was easy to use and proved to be particularly robust. It was the only one to receive an overall rating of "very good" (5.5).

Three good alternatives

Three other devices were able to impress with a "good" rating:

Food processor Moha Speedy Max 700 ml 30 Food processor −10% EUR 19,73 was EUR 21,90 5Five Manual vegetable cutter

As well as a mini chopper from Tchibo. All four recommended choppers work with a pull-cord mechanism, where a cord is pulled to turn the blades.

Many models disappoint: poor cutting performance and not very robust

The remaining eight devices failed the test. They only achieved the grades "sufficient" or "insufficient". The products disappointed with mushy, unevenly chopped herbs. Chopping nuts and chocolate was also a challenge for many of these mini choppers - some took over three minutes and a lot of muscle power.

In addition to the poor results in the core discipline, some mini choppers also showed considerable weaknesses in terms of durability. For example, some devices showed cracks, splinters or damaged mechanisms after a fall from a height of 80 centimetres.

A "sufficient" was awarded:

Food processor Zyliss Flash hacker 200 ml 36

These hackers proved to be "unsatisfactory"

Graters EUR 27,90 Zyliss Zig Zag 2 10 Graters EUR 11,79 Metaltex Twist onion chopper 46 Food processor EUR 16,37 Tefal Ingenio 5-second shredder 500 ml 262 Graters EUR 27,90 Zyliss Zig Zag 2 10 Graters EUR 11,79 Metaltex Twist onion chopper 46 Food processor EUR 16,37 Tefal Ingenio 5-second shredder 262

We do not carry these in our range.

A table universal hacker

Oxo Good Grips chopper

Genialo mini chopper "Profi"

How it was tested

The Applitest laboratory in Nuremberg tested the mini choppers on behalf of K-Tipp. In the practical test, onions, parsley, hazelnuts and chocolate were chopped and the result checked for fineness and uniformity. The appliances also had to undergo a 500-pass load test and a drop test. Everyday handling, i.e. the effort required and cleaning, was also taken into account.

You can read the full test report online.

Header image: Stephan Lamprecht

I like this article! 6 people like this article







