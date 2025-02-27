Mini chipper tested: only one device is really convincing

Moha Speedy Max
700 ml
Kitchen choppers are supposed to make the tedious chopping and mincing of onions, herbs, nuts and chocolate easier. However, the test conducted by K-Tipp magazine shows that many of these appliances are barely fit for purpose.
Of the twelve mechanical mini chippers tested by K-Tipp, only one model scored "very good". The majority achieved moderate to poor results.
First place went to the Betty Bossi appliance, which we do not have in our range. The "Power-Häxler" was convincing in all categories: It chopped evenly, was easy to use and proved to be particularly robust. It was the only one to receive an overall rating of "very good" (5.5).
Three other devices were able to impress with a "good" rating:
Moha Speedy Max
700 ml
5Five Manual vegetable cutter
As well as a mini chopper from Tchibo. All four recommended choppers work with a pull-cord mechanism, where a cord is pulled to turn the blades.
The remaining eight devices failed the test. They only achieved the grades "sufficient" or "insufficient". The products disappointed with mushy, unevenly chopped herbs. Chopping nuts and chocolate was also a challenge for many of these mini choppers - some took over three minutes and a lot of muscle power.
In addition to the poor results in the core discipline, some mini choppers also showed considerable weaknesses in terms of durability. For example, some devices showed cracks, splinters or damaged mechanisms after a fall from a height of 80 centimetres.
A "sufficient" was awarded:
These hackers proved to be "unsatisfactory"
Zyliss Zig Zag 2
Metaltex Twist onion chopper
Tefal Ingenio 5-second shredder
500 ml
Zyliss Zig Zag 2
Metaltex Twist onion chopper
Tefal Ingenio 5-second shredder
We do not carry these in our range.
The Applitest laboratory in Nuremberg tested the mini choppers on behalf of K-Tipp. In the practical test, onions, parsley, hazelnuts and chocolate were chopped and the result checked for fineness and uniformity. The appliances also had to undergo a 500-pass load test and a drop test. Everyday handling, i.e. the effort required and cleaning, was also taken into account.
You can read the full test report online.
6 people like this article
Hamburger, bookworm, ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering with his smart home. Interested in DIY, outdoor, fashion and cosmetics.