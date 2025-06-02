News + Trends 3 1

Most child seats tested by the ADAC are safer than prescribed

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 2.6.2025

The pleasing result of the comparative test of child seats for different age groups: Almost all of the 20 models tested by the ADAC exceed the minimum legal requirements. However, there are still differences in quality.

For the current test, the automobile club adapted its test methods to the new standards for child seats. The results are therefore no longer directly comparable with older tests. The test exposes the child seats to significantly higher loads in the crash test. For the first time, the test team also analysed the textiles for PFAS pollutants. The «per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances» are also known as «eternity chemicals» because they are not biodegradable and can end up in the food chain.

Ten models perform well «»

Safety and ease of use were the deciding factors for the overall score. Ergonomics and possible exposure to harmful substances were also included in the result.

Ten of the seats tested achieved the ADAC rating «good», nine models are «satisfactory». Only one product was only rated «sufficient». A pleasing result from the point of view of car-driving parents.

In the infant car seat category, two models scored 1.8 overall (according to the German school grading system): «Joie Sprint» and «Maxi-Cosi Pebble S». Both use the Isofix system in the vehicle.

The Isofix systems «Nuna Pipa Lite + Base Next» (overall rating 2.0) and «Avionaut Pixel Pro 2.0 C + IQ Orbit» (overall rating 2.1) follow close behind.

The «Thule Elm RWF + Alfi Base» came out on top in the toddler seat category with an overall score of 2.2.

For older children from around four years of age, the «Cybex Solution G2» and the «Recaro Axion 1» share first place - both with an overall score of 2.1.

One seat clearly falls down

However, the ADAC does not recommend the «Lionelo Braam i-Size». With an overall score of 3.6, it came last in the test. In the categories of safety, operation and ergonomics, the seat, which is approved for children up to 150 centimetres tall, was not convincing.

The safety rating was «very good», but harmful substances spoil the picture

A speciality is the «Cybex Anoris T2 i-Size», which we do not have in our range. This seat was the only model to achieve the rating «very good» in terms of safety, as it is equipped with an airbag. It therefore offers excellent protection for children between one and six years of age in both frontal and side impacts.

However, this added safety comes at a price. At 750 euros, it is also the most expensive model in the test round. Nevertheless, it was not enough to achieve top marks and win the test. The cover of the test sample contained environmental pollutants. As a result, it only scored 2.8. According to the manufacturer, the cover fabric «Comfort» was discontinued at the beginning of the year.

Pollutants in three seats

In addition to the Cybex seat, the PFAS test was positive for two other models. The upholstery of «Joie Sprint» (overall score 1.8) and «Chicco Seat105 i-Size» (overall score 3.1) also showed low concentrations of harmful substances.

The ADAC has summarised the test results in an infographic.

Header image: kryzhov / Shutterstock

