News + Trends 2 0

New Adult: Why the future of reading looks like selfie walls and BookTok

Selfie walls, coloured edges and queues of fans: At the Frankfurt Book Fair, New Adult shows what young reading looks like today - a trend that is not only sweeping up book publishers.

What is behind the trend genre «New Adult»?

After «Young Adult» - i.e. stories for readers aged between 12 and 18 that are about friendship, first love and growing up - comes the more adult sequel: «New Adult».

What was once ridiculed as shallow entertainment has long since become a billion-dollar market - with fan events, signing queue marathons and publishers that can hardly reprint as fast as people read.

More than just books: a Community conquers the trade fair

The really remarkable thing about the NA boom is not just the content, but what surrounds it. It is a fandom that was previously known primarily in the music, film or gaming scene - or, to stick with printed material, comics of all kinds. The Frankfurt Book Fair has recognised this and is dedicating a separate hall to the spectacle, transforming it into a huge Community zone.

Fans posed for photos between neon lettering, flower garlands and «Tropes-Walls» - and queued for selfies with stars such as Stella Tack, Bianca Iosivoni and Ava Reed.

The «BookTok effect»: discovered digitally, loved analogue

The fascinating thing about this trend is that it is a huge plea in favour of the printed book. Although the recommendations and hype are generated entirely digitally on platforms such as TikTok, fans ultimately want one thing: to hold a real book in their hands. With a beautiful cover, maybe even with a coloured book edge.

The huge piles of books in the arms of the young visitors definitely show that the enthusiasm for reading is enormous. The book market, which has been looking for a rejuvenating cure for years? It has found it here. While AI texts are being debated elsewhere, New Adult shows that the simplest formula is, remains and still works - stories that trigger emotions.

Curious now? Here are current bestsellers from the New Adult community

How do you feel about this? Is New Adult the salvation of reading or just a lot of hype? Write it in the comments!

Header image: Anna Sandner

I like this article! 2 people like this article







