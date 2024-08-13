New brake pads from absoluteBlack for Sram and Magura

The graphene pads from absoluteBLACK are growing. The copper-free pads can now also be installed in the "MT5" and "MT7" brakes from Magura and "Code" from Sram.

The British manufacturer absoluteBlack is expanding its range of brake pads. The new products are specially designed for Sram "Code" and Magura "MT5" and "MT7" brakes. They are designed to offer optimum heat dissipation and in turn increase the service life of the brake discs by embedding graphene particles in the microstructures of the friction surface.

They are also designed to ensure consistent braking performance even under extreme conditions and help reduce operating temperatures. This should improve overall braking performance and reliability.

The heat radiation of different brake pads.

Source: absoluteBlack

Better heat dissipation, longer durability

According to absoluteBlack, the heat generated during braking is dissipated more efficiently thanks to a special graphene coating on the backing plates of the brake pads. This is said to lead to up to 35 per cent less heat development compared to conventional brake pads and thus almost completely eliminate the so-called "brake fade". According to the manufacturer, the improved heat dissipation also ensures a longer service life for the brake pads and brake discs.

According to the manufacturer, the graphene pads are the first brake pads on the market to completely dispense with toxic copper. Copper dust is harmful to health, which is why the use of copper in brake pads will be banned in many places from 2025. These pads would also offer "superior modulation and instant response", resulting in improved control and safety when braking. AbsoluteBlack also writes in a press release: "The braking force remains constant over long descents, which increases confidence in the brakes and reduces hand fatigue."

A corresponding product test will show whether this is actually confirmed in practice.