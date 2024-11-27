New in-house creation from Tonies announced: "Little Experts"

Why do dinosaurs hatch from eggs? And why are whales so big? Tonies has developed its own series to quench the thirst for knowledge of three-year-olds.

For older children, there are "What's What" tonies and Clever Tonies, but what about the very little ones from the age of three? Until now, the audio box manufacturer has mainly offered children's song figures and shallow audio stories for this target group. Now there are the "Little Experts", an in-house creation from Tonies.

Even the little ones have lots of questions

According to Tonies, these new figures are tailored to the needs of children aged three and over. "At Tonies, we want to offer innovative content for early childhood knowledge transfer for the youngest among our listeners," explains CEO Tobias Wann in a press release. "Because even young children have lots of questions about the world around them. We want to encourage this curiosity and take it seriously."

The first two Tonies in the "Little Experts" series have already been released. If you're looking for them, you'll notice that Tonies has replaced the "I" in "Little Experts" with an exclamation mark. Sort of like a trademark. Even if it looks terrible in my opinion.

Of dinosaurs and humpback whales

The Tonie "Little experts meet dinosaurs" tells the story of the adventures of the Tyrannosaurus lady Java and her little brother Suni. The two of them want to take part in a roaring competition. During the radio play story, other dinosaur species are also discussed and it is explained how dinosaurs lived and how they fed. For example, it should be clear after listening why dinosaurs hatched from eggs.

Radio play EUR 21,64 Tonies KLE!NE EXPERTEN meet dinosaurs German

The story "Little experts dive with whales" stars Mara the humpback whale and her son Blub. This audio programme is designed to teach children interesting facts about the underwater world. For example, the question often asked by children "Why are whales so big?" is answered.

Radio play EUR 21,64 Tonies KLE!NE EXPERTS dive with whales German

Both figures have a running time of around one hour. In addition to stories, there are songs, rhymes and riddles. At the end of each chapter (each Tonie is divided into two chapters), there is a rhyme that summarises key technical terms and findings in a humorous and rhythmic way.

Two more Tonies in the new series will be released on 9 January 2025. I'll tell you more about them in December.