New iPhone SE to arrive with OLED in spring

Apple's budget smartphone is already 2.5 years old. Various leaks suggest that it will soon be making a comeback - with some features from the top models.

On 9 September, Apple will present new iPhones. Almost certainly not included: a new SE model. Apple's budget iPhone was last updated in March 2022. Now there are increasing indications that it will be continued. The fourth generation is set to be released in spring 2025. This is according to Apple analysts Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo.

The latest rumour comes from "Nikkei Asia" and revolves around the display. According to the rumour, the next iPhone SE will finally have an OLED screen. The iPhone SE currently still has an LCD screen. According to the portal, the new display will no longer be produced in Japan like the previous one - but by the Chinese BOE Technology Group and the South Korean manufacturer LG Display.

Looks like the iPhone 14

The bad news for fans of small smartphones: the display diagonal of the iPhone SE is apparently growing from 4.7 to 6.1 inches. The home button is likely to disappear for good, and the iPhone 14 design will reportedly be used as the casing.

Aside from the display, the new iPhone SE will probably also have some features from current models. Brand Gurman, for example, expects Apple Intelligence to also work on the budget iPhone. The smartphone needs at least 8 gigabytes of RAM for this. The Action Button could also find its way into the SE. And the switch from Lightning to USB-C is a given anyway.

Other presumed features that have long been standard on other iPhones: a 48-megapixel camera, a 5G modem and FaceID. According to Gurman, the price will be between 400 and 500 US dollars. <p