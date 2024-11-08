New Lego Icons set announced: Ernest Shackleton's Endurance

The name Endurance is particularly familiar to history buffs: the 44-metre-long three-masted ship became famous during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition (1914-1917) under the command of Sir Ernest Shackleton. Lego is launching the detailed model of the Endurance on Black Friday. With 3011 pieces, the ship, which broke up in the ice of the Antarctic in 1915, can be faithfully recreated.

Lego has announced a new set from the Icons series: Sir Ernest Shackleton's expedition ship Endurance. It consists of 3011 elements and is intended to faithfully recreate the historic ship: It has three tall masts, ten beige-coloured sails and a red flag with a Union Jack emblem. You can turn the steering wheel to operate the rudder. The segments of the upper deck can be removed to reveal the port and starboard cabins and the steam engine. The set also includes four lifeboats, an anchor and a steerable ship's wheel.

View of the interior of the Lego Endurance.

Source: Lego

The ship comes with a presentation stand. There are no mini-figures of the crew included. But that is probably intentional for a ship that is primarily intended as decoration.

The Lego Endurance is 47 centimetres high, 80 centimetres long and 24 centimetres wide. The set is intended for fans aged 18 and over.

The ship's steering wheel can be turned.

Source: Lego

About the Endurance

Sir Ernest Shackleton set off on an Antarctic crossing with Captain Frank Worsley and his 26-man crew on the Endurance in 1914. The ship got stuck in the pack ice of the Weddell Sea and wrecked. The men made their way to the uninhabited Elephant Island in three lifeboats. Most of them stayed here for four and a half months in a hut made from two of the lifeboats. Worsley, Shackleton and four other members of the crew set off in the third boat and reached South Georgia, almost 1500 kilometres away. The entire crew survived the disaster.

Lego Black Friday

The set will be released on 29 November 2024 and will initially be available exclusively on the Lego website. This is "Lego Black Friday", when Lego announces a major set every year. The toy company has set the price at 269.99 euros or 289 francs. We will probably get it in our shop too, but I can't tell you exactly when yet.

