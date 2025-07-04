New Lego set: Neuschwanstein Castle with 3455 pieces

LEGO Notre-Dame de Paris
21061, LEGO Architecture
Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria attracts around 1.5 million tourists every year. No wonder that Lego has now included the building known as the fairytale castle in its "Architecture" series.
Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most popular sights in Germany. If you want to save yourself the journey to Füssen, you can soon build a replica of the famous castle out of Lego bricks. This will also save you the frustration of other onlookers constantly walking through the picture as you take photos.
The new set «Neuschwanstein Castle» (#21063) for adult fans contains 3455 pieces and will be available from 1 August for 270 euros or 280 francs - at least that is the list price that Lego is charging. It is not yet known when it will be added to the Galaxus range. When fully assembled, the fairytale castle is 46 centimetres wide and 31 centimetres high, with a depth of 20 centimetres. This means it also fits on narrow shelves. The designer of the Lego set is Rok Žgalin Kob from Slovenia, who visited the original himself and worked on his design for more than six months.
In contrast to some other Lego buildings, this is not a «half» set. You can view and display it from all sides. A nameplate can be attached to the base. Whether this is necessary given the popularity of the castle is another question.
Even after completion of the building, the tinkering doesn't stop: The green leaves on the trees around the castle can be replaced with orange-coloured ones. This is how autumn arrives at your private Neuschwanstein.
The castle is part of Legos «Architecture» series, which features famous monuments from around the world, including Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Trevi Fountain in Rome and Himeji Castle in Japan.
LEGO Notre-Dame de Paris
21061, LEGO Architecture
LEGO Trevi Fountain
21062, LEGO Architecture
LEGO 21060 Confidential
21060, LEGO Architecture
With a famous architectural monument like Neuschwanstein Castle, it is no surprise that other manufacturers are also interested in it. The castle is available in different set sizes. With 1969 parts, the set from the Wange brand is rather small. The set from Xingbao with 7437 components offers significantly more detail. Both are available from Bluebrixx, among others. Now in stock, the castle is available as a set from Diamond Blocks with 11,810 bricks.
And if that's not enough for you: Lesdiy offers Neuschwanstein Castle as a much larger set with 57,602 elements. Also very impressive is a project by Lego fan Felix Mezei, who built the castle himself from 57,640 Lego bricks. According to him, it took him around two and a half years and more than ten hours a day to build. He offers a manual with 6280 pages for the replica.
Feels just as comfortable in front of a gaming PC as she does in a hammock in the garden. Likes the Roman Empire, container ships and science fiction books. Focuses mostly on unearthing news stories about IT and smart products.