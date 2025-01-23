New Lego UCS Death Star: The most expensive set ever?

2025 could be a very special year for Lego and Star Wars fans: A new UCS Death Star is expected - and it's rumoured to be record-breakingly expensive. Can the model live up to expectations?

The Death Star is one of the most recognisable symbols from the Star Wars universe. Lego launched versions of the iconic space station back in 2005, 2008 and 2016, most recently with the 75159 set. Rumours are now circulating about an updated version that will feature new details and a modernised design. With a price tag of around €1000, it would be the most expensive set in Lego's history to date.

If the rumours from Stonewars turn out to be true, the set could be one of the highlights of the Lego Star Wars portfolio. A release is expected for 1 October 2025.

What is known about the set

The information about the new Death Star so far is based on leaks and speculation. If they are correct, we can expect an impressive UCS model with thousands of parts and exceptional attention to detail. As part of the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS), the set should appeal to collectors and building enthusiasts alike.

Which minifigures will be included is not yet known. It is also unclear which version of the Death Star will be realised. In addition to the Death Star from "Episode IV: A New Hope", there is also the Death Star 2 from "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi".

A scene from the Lego Star Wars Death Star set 75159: Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin in the iconic control room setting.

Source: Lego

Why a new Death Star?

The Death Star is a central backdrop to many iconic scenes. With a new UCS model, Lego could delight both long-time fans and new collectors. While the previous models were known for their playful elements, the new set could focus more on presentation. This would make it ideal for anyone who wants to display their models prominently.

Design and price

With a price tag of around 1000 euros, the new Death Star could join the league of absolute premium sets. But is this price justified? It remains to be seen whether Lego will create a closed version or an open version with playable scenes from the films. One thing is clear: at this price, fans can expect an absolute masterpiece, both visually and in terms of construction.

The packaging of the Lego Star Wars Death Star II (10143): A collector's item from the Original Trilogy Edition.

Source: Lego

Expectations for the Death Star

The bar is set high: Star Wars UCS sets are considered the supreme discipline of Lego. Fans expect not only attention to detail and size, but also new functions that put older models in the shade. A Death Star in this price range should be a highlight of the Lego Star Wars portfolio.

What would a Death Star model have to offer for you to be willing to spend 1000 euros? Would you be more interested in a collector's item or a set that impresses with playable scenes? Share your opinion in the comments and let's discuss!