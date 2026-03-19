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New Mova vacuum robots: Mopping rollers have never been so affordable

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 20.3.2026

The new robot hoovers from Mova offer technology from the top models at a ridiculously low price. But where do you have to make compromises with the S series?

First the flagship, now the affordable alternative: Mova launched the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete in autumn, which also performed very well when tested. Now the S70 Roller and S70 Ultra Roller are the affordable alternatives.

Product test Why the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete could be a bargain by Lorenz Keller

S70 Roller: The new wiping technology has never been so affordable

The S70 scooter, the first of two new products, will be launched at the beginning of May. The official retail price is 599 francs or 699 euros, but the robot will be available for just under 500 francs or 600 euros at the start. Never before has a robot hoover with a self-cleaning roller been so inexpensive. The alternative to the rotating mops has thus made the leap from the expensive upper class to the middle class suitable for the masses.

At first glance, the S70 Roller offers everything that the more expensive models do. The mop roller is continuously cleaned in the robot and moves out to the side in corners and edges. The base station washes the mop with hot water and dries it with warm air. The S70 vacuums at 28,000 pascals - the same as the top model.

A look at the data sheet reveals the drawbacks: The robot has no LED light and therefore always needs enough ambient light for navigation. The mop turns a little slower and cannot be lifted as much, for example to drive over obstacles or carpets. In addition, the base station does not automatically enrich the water with detergent.

The centrepiece of the new models is the mopping roller, which is supplied with fresh water and cleaned immediately after contact with the floor.

Source: Mova

The biggest weaknesses of the low-cost model: instead of climbing over four centimetres, it only climbs over thresholds two centimetres high. The battery is smaller. The castor has no cover to protect carpets from moisture, for example. And Mova has only fitted a simple rubber brush, which is likely to snag long hair. You have to buy the anti-tangle version separately.

The S70 also has two advantages over the top model Z60: it is only 90 millimetres high instead of 96 millimetres and therefore fits better under furniture. In addition, the dust container and the water tank in the robot can hold more.

S70 Ultra Roller: even closer to the top model

The Ultra version of the S70 has ironed out all the disadvantages of the normal S70. The difference to the Z60 is only minimal. The top model climbs a little higher and the double brush should be more efficient. It also has UV sterilisation of the base station.

These few disadvantages are at least compensated for by several advantages: the S70 Ultra has more suction power than the top version available since autumn, is less high, washes the roll with hotter water and detects more obstacles.

In other words, the S70 Ultra is at least as good as the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete - if not better. It is not yet clear how this compares in terms of price. Mova is also launching the S70 Ultra at the beginning of May, but prices are not yet known. The Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, on the other hand, which has been available since autumn, has now dropped in price below 800 francs. Unfortunately not in Germany, where the robot still costs well over 1,000 euros.

Robot vacuum cleaners EUR 1414,92 Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete 28000 Pa 47

Update: Mova has now also announced the price. The S70 Ultra officially costs 859 francs, the euro price is not yet known.

Header image: Mova

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