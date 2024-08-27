New Tonie announced in collaboration with the "Stiftung Zuhören" foundation

The "Glücksfüchse" toy was developed in collaboration with the "Stiftung Zuhören" foundation. This helps children to learn to listen with concentration.

Listening is a skill that can be practised from an early age - but one that more and more children are finding difficult. This is why the audio box manufacturer Tonies wants to raise awareness of the topic. Together with the Listening Foundation, a new Tonie has been developed. With the purchase you support the foundation with three euros. The reason for the collaboration is World Children's Day on 20 September.

About the Listening Foundation

Birgit Echtler, Managing Director of the Listening Foundation, wants to use the campaign to raise awareness of the topic in society. "Children's listening skills are declining," she explains. A major study by IQB-Bildungstrends has shown that between 2016 and 2021, the proportion of pupils who reach the regular school standard in the area of listening has fallen significantly. "Listening is a basic and key skill and lays the foundation for learning, dialogue skills and shaping the way we interact with each other," Echtler continues.

This is precisely where her foundation comes in: Founded in 2002, the organisation aims to awaken a love of reading and the joy of listening in children and young people in particular. Stiftung Zuhören has already implemented a number of ideas to improve children's listening skills, such as the "Lilo Lausch" and "Listening Clubs" programmes. The effectiveness of such programmes has been confirmed in evaluations. Children's concentration and listening comprehension skills are said to have improved.

The "lucky foxes" Tonie

Radio play EUR 17,93 Tonies Lucky foxes - 2 wish granters on silent paws German

Radio play EUR 17,93 Tonies Lucky foxes - 2 wish granters on silent paws German

The Tonie is about wishes. It tells the story of the foxes Poppy and Sam, who fulfil many wishes with particular ingenuity. The figure is recommended for ages four and up and has a running time of 50 minutes.

The

The good thing about the "Glücksfüchse" Tonies: Your child practises listening. In this respect, Tonies and the foundation are an ideal match.