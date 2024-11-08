Nintendo design and numeric keypad: 8BitDo announces new version of its mechanical keyboard

8BitDo has introduced a 108-key version of its mechanical retro keyboard. It is now available with a numeric keypad. It will be available from December with NES and Famicom designs.

The Retro Mechanical Keyboard from 8BitDo, which was previously only available with 87 keys (tenkeyless layout), is getting a new addition. From 6 December 2024, a new version with 108 keys or numeric keypad will be launched. This will initially be available to buy with Nintendo NES and Famicom designs. However, neither Nintendo nor NES or Famicom can be found anywhere in the product description.

The manufacturer refers to the version of the keyboard reminiscent of the Nintendo Entertainment System as

And this is the

Other editions of the new keyboard may follow later. There is also a Commodore 64 edition for the original version and one that is reminiscent of old IBM keyboards. A set of oversized Super Buttons is included with the keyboard. These are programmable and are plugged into the 3.5 mm jack connection at the back.

This is where the Super Buttons, which are available in different colours, are connected.

Source: 8BitDo

The new keyboard has the same hot-swappable Kailh Box White V2 switches as the Tenkeyless version. A toggle switch is also integrated to switch between 2.4 gigahertz operation, Bluetooth and wired use. The new numeric keypad contains four additional function keys, such as the calculator.

The new numeric keypad also features new function keys.

Source: 8BitDo

As far as the cost is concerned, 8BitDo would like to see 120 US dollars - the keyboard is now available for pre-order in the manufacturer's shop. Experience has shown that it will take around two months before the keyboard will be available in this country (with EN keyboard layout).

If you prefer one without a numeric keypad, you can buy it right away:

Keyboard EUR 100,99 8bitdo Mechanical Keyboard N Edition Eng. Int., Wireless, Cable 8